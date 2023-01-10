^

Business

PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2023 | 12:00am
PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy
“Our economy  will sustain a healthy pace in the first half of the new year. Although  there may still be interest hikes mirroring the US and European Union’s actions to mitigate infla-tion, remittances and the rebounding local economy can weather it,”PCCI president George Barcelon said in a statement yesterday.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines —  Business group Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the country’s economy this year, with high food prices as an issue of concern.

“Our economy  will sustain a healthy pace in the first half of the new year. Although  there may still be interest hikes mirroring the US and European Union’s actions to mitigate infla-tion, remittances and the rebounding local economy can weather it,”PCCI president George Barcelon said in a statement yesterday.

Barcelon said an issue of concern is for the government to find solutions to high food prices that have heightened the clamor for big wage adjustments, which could lead to even higher inflation.

“This is a vicious cycle that could stunt business and negatively impact the competitiveness of the export sector. As such, the  outlook on both job creation and sustainability for the year may encounter headwinds,” Barcelon said.

He said the mitigation of COVID-19 and opening of schools would add to economic activities.

“Government’s plans to continue infrastructure spending and  massive  housing projects for the homeless will certainly give impetus to our economy,” Barcelon said.

“From worldwide trends, travel and leisure businesses  are coming back strong. The recent trip of President Marcos has achieved China’s support for our tourism and agricultural sec-tors,” he said.

During the President’s state visit to China, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco signed the implementation program on tourism cooperation with China’s Culture and Tourism Minis-ter Hu Heping.

“This implementation program with China will generate massive employment opportunities and investments across all sectors of tourism throughout the Philippines. Our governments will work together on increasing tourist arrivals, resuming and adding direct flights to key and emerging destinations, joint promotional activities, and inviting tourism investments in infra-structure, among others,” Frasco said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the Philippine delegation pushed for an increase in the number of Philippine fresh produce with access to the Chinese mar-ket and confirmed that the market for durian fruit is now open to Philippine exporters and Chinese importers.

“Following the signing of the protocol on market access for Philippine durian to China, participating companies conveyed purchase intentions for Philippine fruits of as much as $2.09 bil-lion,” the DTI said.

It said that a total of $1.72 billion worth of investment pledges were gathered in areas such as durian production, processing and marketing, coconut and other food processing, as well as in alternative green technology for animal feeds and other agricultural products.

A Filipino-Chinese business federation earlier said that it expected the Philippine economy to grow between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent this year, driven by positive economic and de-mographic fundamentals.

“We at the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. are optimistic that Philippine economic growth in 2023 shall be between 6.5 and 7.5 percent and that Asian economic recovery shall continue, despite many gloomy forecasts about world economic recession next year due to expected USA recession, global inflation, high interest rates and EU economic turmoil due to the Ukraine war with Russia,” FFCCCII president Henry Lim Bon Liong said earlier.

“The Philippines is still a source of hope and recovery for Asia due to our positive economic and demographic fundamentals, and with the earnest leadership of President Marcos com-mitted on upgrading infrastructures, improving agriculture and pushing many reforms,” Lim said.

PCCI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

11 hours ago
Unfazed by rising interest rates, the Marcos Jr. administration is turning to the international debt market once again.
Business
fbtw

Clueless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is tragic that we now have agriculture officials who are clueless about basic economics.
Business
fbtw
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 4 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Demand for Philippine exports is likely to remain subdued because of a looming global recession.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

10 hours ago
Asian markets resumed their strong start to the year Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government to borrow anew from foreign market

Government to borrow anew from foreign market

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration will borrow at least $500 million, marking its second foray in the international debt market with...
Business
fbtw
Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Asian markets, including the Philippines, resumed yesterday their strong start to the year, tracking a surge on Wall Street...
Business
fbtw

CAAP wants to use government dividends for equipment upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will cut the dividends it remits to the government to raise the P13 billion it requires to upgrade air traffic control facilities and prevent the airspace shutdown...
Business
fbtw
Remittances seen growing 5% this year

Remittances seen growing 5% this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may expand by five percent this year, higher than the projected 3.5-percent growth...
Business
fbtw

Philippines debt may ease this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines‘ debt may ease this year as the economy continues to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with