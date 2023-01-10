^

Business

Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Likewise, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied by 122.27 points or 1.83 percent to close at  6,790.24.   
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Asian markets, including the Philippines, resumed yesterday their strong start to the year, tracking a surge on Wall Street fueled by optimism over China’s reopening and hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

All three main indexes in New York soared more than two percent Friday after a closely watched report showed a forecast-busting rise in new jobs, but a slowdown in wages growth.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei,  Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington  enjoyed a strong start to the week.

Likewise, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied by 122.27 points or 1.83 percent to close at  6,790.24.    The broader All Shares index also gained 55.90 points or 1.59 percent to end at 3,568.97.

Most indexes closed in positive territory led by  mining and oil and financials sectors.

Total value turnover reached P6.4 billion. Market breadth was positive with 148 gainers and  47 losers while 43 issues were unchanged.

Grace Cendena, head of 2TradeAsia gave this comment: “Market sentiment took its cue from Wall Street’s overnight climb.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 2.13 percent, as did the Nasdaq, which was up by 2.56 percent on hopes for moderate interest rate hike from the Fed, Cendena said.

Analysts said investors are now betting US Fed officials would  lift borrowing costs by about 25 basis points at their next meeting at the end of the month.

However, policymakers have warned that rates would continue to go up as they aim to bring decades-high inflation under control, with some saying they would not likely be cut until 2024.

In a further sign of hope, data Friday showed eurozone inflation slowed for a second month in a row in December, to 9.2 percent – the first time in single digits since September.

“If Friday’s price action tells us anything it’s that investors really want to believe the peak inflation narrative that has helped support the rebound in equity markets that we’ve seen so far this year,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Asian equities started the day on the front foot, with Hong Kong sharply higher and Shanghai also well up.

Traders in the two cities have been on a high at the start of the year as they welcome China’s emergence from zero-COVID, as well as pledges to help the struggling economy, particularly the property sector. 

