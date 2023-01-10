^

Business

Eramen wins environmental awards

The Philippine Star
January 10, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Eramen Minerals, Inc. was honored this year after getting the prestigious Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) in the Surface Mining Category and as 1st runner-up in the Best Mining Forest in the Metallic Category at the 68th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference, held at the CAP John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City, last Nov. 18, 2022.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) recognized Eramen for its exceptional commitment, initiative, and innovation in environmental protection, safety and health management, and social development.

In 2021, Eramen launched the Mine Environment Modernization (MEMO) Program to enhance its environmental protection and natural resource management. One of the projects under the MEMO program was the development of a new one-hectare forest nursery with a capacity to grow 500,000 seedlings.

The new nursery is also the location of Eramen’s Forestry Research Laboratory, aimed to boost the cultivation of high-quality seedlings, particularly the Mindoro Pine, using in-vitro germination. The program also included silvicultural training and a waste-to-nutrient project that captures biological macro-elements, such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, and beneficial micro-elements to produce cytokinin enhancers for seedlings.  Eramen has planted over 510,000 trees covering more than 657 hectares, including mined-out sites, buffer zones, NGP, and DENR-Eramen bamboo plantation program areas.

In addition to the forest nursery, Eramen also developed an organic agroforestry farm to grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, and other crops not only to augment food sources and sustainability of the mine, but also to aid in reducing the impact of climate change.

Eramen maintains a program to manage air quality through road watering activities by installing Road water sprinklers spanning nine kilometers. It addresses siltation issues through a combination of mega silt ponds and a company-developed filtration module in all discharge points to filter sediment and fine silts.

Eramen has invested nearly P50 million in its mine environmental management for the fiscal year 2021-2022 alone.

MGB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

11 hours ago
Unfazed by rising interest rates, the Marcos Jr. administration is turning to the international debt market once again.
Business
fbtw

Clueless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is tragic that we now have agriculture officials who are clueless about basic economics.
Business
fbtw
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 4 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Demand for Philippine exports is likely to remain subdued because of a looming global recession.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

10 hours ago
Asian markets resumed their strong start to the year Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government to borrow anew from foreign market

Government to borrow anew from foreign market

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration will borrow at least $500 million, marking its second foray in the international debt market with...
Business
fbtw
PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy

PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Business group Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the country’s economy...
Business
fbtw
Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Asian markets, including the Philippines, resumed yesterday their strong start to the year, tracking a surge on Wall Street...
Business
fbtw

CAAP wants to use government dividends for equipment upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will cut the dividends it remits to the government to raise the P13 billion it requires to upgrade air traffic control facilities and prevent the airspace shutdown...
Business
fbtw
Remittances seen growing 5% this year

Remittances seen growing 5% this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may expand by five percent this year, higher than the projected 3.5-percent growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with