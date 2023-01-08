The bigger you are, the bigger you lose

Here is a featured article from Business Insider, and I encourage you to follow the site. This article was featured last Dec. 29. The numbers are staggering, and it may be a sneak view into the volatile world ahead of us.

Senior reporter Phil Rosen of the popular website says that as 2022 ended, the biggest players and the wealthiest ones experienced the biggest losses.

Phil Rosen says:

As we near the end of 2022 today, let’s take a moment to count how much money some of the world’s wealthiest folks have lost this year.

As individuals accumulate more wealth, they have more to lose. And between this year’s historical inflation, sky-high interest rates, and global economic turmoil, those with the deepest coffers have seen the deepest losses.

Let’s start with Elon Musk. His wealth this year has shrunk by $140 billion, bringing his net worth to roughly $130 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos – the Amazon founder’s wealth has gotten $86 billion lighter.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates saw his fortune tumble by $29 billion, while former CEO Steve Balmer took a $21 billion hit.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the cofounders of Google’s parent company Alphabet, lost roughly $91 billion in 2022.

Perhaps both notably and most under the radar is how Warren Buffet, the most veteran investor of the bunch, lost a comparatively meager $3 billion.

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried saw his net worth evaporate virtually overnight last month, dropping from $16 billion to a buck.

This year is a bloodbath in tech stocks. Amazon has halved in value, Alphabet’s down 40 percent, and Microsoft has tumbled 29 percent. (By the way, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway remains in the green for the year).

Phil Rosen concludes this article with a very interesting observation. He says: “But special consideration should go to Tesla.” It remains far and away the dominant player in the burgeoning electric vehicle market, yet its stock has fallen about 68 percent.

One reason is that Tesla, the company, is synonymous with Musk, the individual.

The eccentric executive’s involvement with Twitter has tempered the enthusiasm of even some of the most ardent Tesla bulls. Simply put, Musk’s time spent running Twitter (or tweeting) is time spent not running Tesla. And because some investors see the social media platform as a strain on Musk’s bandwidth, Tesla stock has ticked lower – with Musk’s net worth in tow.

The pressures placed upon the business personalities are not the everyday pressures you and I face daily. We may be fascinated with prominent business owners’ wealth and riches. Still, this recent event reminds us that their profits are humongous when they profit, but when they lose, their losses can also be enormous.

Life carries unending surprises. Most news features and social media commentaries predict that 2023 will be a tough year for all. This reminds me of a famous quip, “Repeat a lie often enough, and it becomes the truth,” a law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels. It may become a self-fulfilling prophecy if we keep predicting and projecting doom and gloom.

These businesses’ personalities may have had a difficult year – but they can bounce back when the economy improves and perhaps become wiser with the lessons and the experience. The only exception here is Sam Bankman-Fried, whose case is different. As I read this article, I am reminded that no one can predict what life has in store for us. But we can remain hopeful and humble, do our best to ship out excellent work and concentrate on becoming better and doing better. And one more thing – consider the most senior of all the personalities mentioned here, Warren Buffet.

As Phil Rosen indicates: “most under the radar is how Warren Buffet, the most veteran investor of the bunch, lost a comparatively meager $3 billion.” Buffet’s humble lifestyle and conservative views on business and investment rendered him the one with the minor loss of them all. Perhaps it is logical for us to predict that he would be in the most favorable position to recover the fastest. Buffett has followed his advice. In a 2017 interview, Buffett says, “Ultimately, there’s one investment that supersedes all others: Invest in yourself. Nobody can take away what you’ve got in yourself, and everybody has potential they haven’t used yet.”

Be hopeful, be adaptable, and deliver your best.

