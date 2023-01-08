New premium residential enclave soon to rise in Tagaytay Highlands

Midlands West boasts of a prime location featuring a sustainable living concept that will ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing.

Midlands West:

MANILA, Philippines — A new premium residential enclave will soon rise in Tagaytay Highlands, the country’s most exclusive leisure mountain resort developed by a unit of property giant SM Prime Holdings.

Called Midlands West, this 320-hectare mixed-use district will feature amenities, facilities, parks and open spaces anchored on the mountain resort’s inherent values of ecocentrism, sustainability, health and wellness, and luxury mountain living.

For over 20 years, the Midlands has been a sought-after region of world-class themed residences and services known for its recreational lifestyle, and inspired by architecture and culture from different countries with panoramic views of Taal Lake and Mt. Makiling. Each neighborhood is sculpted following the natural landscape, creating functional and aesthetic green spaces.

These distinct design pillars will be Midlands West’s answer to the changing demands of the times. Based on a recent global sustainability report, Filipinos have become more eco-conscious while favoring responsibly progressive developments that warrant enhanced quality of life not only in the present but also for future generations.

Tucked 1,000 to 1,500 feet above sea level between two other high-end districts – the Highlands and Greenlands, the Midlands’ internationally themed residential enclave also features wide spaces.

The Midlands is also home to the competitive 27-hole championship Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course that is at par with international golf courses.

Tagaytay Highlands’ developer, Highlands Prime Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime, has been named by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.