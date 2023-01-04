^

Investors flock to PSEi amid China reopening, rate hike worries

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 4:59pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares rallied on Wednesday as investors put their bets on Philippine equities amid interest rate worries and the continued reopening of China’s economy.

Trading in the Philippine Stock Exchange index finished 2.01% up to close at 6,718.50. The broader All Shares index surged 1.74% while all of the sub-indices landed in the green. Property shares led the rally as they gained 3.53%.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said various concerns swirling around other markets these days have prompted investors to seek refuge in Philippine equities.

“Investors continued to flock to the Philippine after weighing the rising rate concerns, high inflation, and recessionary fears in the other regions,” he said in a Viber message.

Sought for comment, Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., noted the market rallied due in part to positive developments in China as its government announced support for its struggling property sector. 

“Locally, foreign buyers lifted the index with higher than average market value,” he said in a Viber message.

Lance Soledad, research associate at China Bank Securities, credited PSEi's gains to its strong open. 

“The local market trudged higher on upbeat buying appetite following the strong index open atop the 6,600-resistance level. Moreover, the improvement in trading activity and the prevalence of net foreign buying further supported the market’s ascent,” he said in an emailed commentary.

Soledad noted that the PSE index is nearing the exit of its consolidation phase, if the local bourse advances beyond the 6,800-level. 

Elsewhere, Hong Kong led Asian gainers and rose more than 2% — building on Tuesday's big jump — with tech firms and market heavyweight Alibaba soaring on news that Ant Group, in which it is a shareholder, was given the go-ahead to raise $1.5 billion for its consumer unit.

There were also gains in Sydney, Seoul and Wellington, though Tokyo fell more than 1% on traders' first day back from a long weekend. Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta also fell.

At home, foreign investors bought P333.74 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.38 billion stocks, valued at P6.7 billion, switched hands on Wednesday.  — with AFP

ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

CHINA

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
