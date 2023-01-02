MAP exec disputes issues on EDSA Busway

MANILA, Philippines — We take strong exception to the article titled “Concession, property issues hound EDSA Busway privatization” which came out last Dec. 31, 2022 as it is highly misleading and inaccurate.

Thirty business and civic organizations recently issued a public statement urging the privatization of the EDSA Busway and its upgrade into a full bus rapid transit (BRT) system and the reasons therefore were stated therein. This statement was released to and reported by the media, including the Philippine STAR – https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2022/10/09/2215300/business-groups-urge-government-privatize-edsa-busway-system

We stand by our statement and advocacy. Undertaking public infrastructure or introducing reforms in public transportation is inherently challenging. While physical obstacles could be hurdled with engineering solutions, mindset obstacles are more difficult to address. The EDSA Busway is no exception. But by no means are the challenges insurmountable.

Although the busway was originally introduced in 1971 in Runcorn, England, it took 50 years before it was finally introduced here on June 1, 2020 with the support of then Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, during the pandemic. This came after five years of advocacy and prodding through the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) by the undersigned advocate since Aug. 26, 2015, and culminating in an article “Don’t Waste A Crisis,”published by in The STAR on May 10, 2020.

Today, after over two years of pilot testing; 342,541 daily average passengers in November 2022; and 10,286,238 million total passengers since its inception, a few sceptics remain.

It must be noted that your report cited just one source – Terry Ridon of Infrawatch Philippines. Certainly, Mr. Ridon’s view is by no means the predominant view. In particular, we take exception to the following opinions expressed in the article:

(1) “They said the DOTr should identify first the terms of reference (TOR) what segments of the EDSA Busway would be turned over to its future operator.”

This is Privatization 101. The government’s Private-Public Partnership Center (PPPC) would certainly assist DOTr. Mr. Ridon may be pleased to know that since last October, the MAP, convened a roundtable discussion among stakeholders, including prospective proponents, DOTr and PPPC, to discuss the TOR and performance metrics for the concessionaire. A draft TOR was submitted shortly thereafter by MAP for consideration by the DOTr and PPPC.

(2) He (Ridon) said the ”DOTr may face difficulty finding a bidder that can do both (maintenance and development, and bus operations), especially as they require particular expertise.”

Unfortunately, this presents a very low regard for local business firms, despite having proven their worth in many highly capital-intensive and technically complex infrastructure projects in our country. The most recent is MRT-7 which is an integrated concession about to be completed; others are the new Mactan and Clark international airports, and the Cebu to Mactan Bridge. The Busway and BRT may be rocket science to a few, but not to many others who are aware of the BRT standards administered by a global NGO in New York City; the fact that they were introduced and refined over 50 years ago; and the existence of 188 BRTs operating throughout the world.

(3) “The government should also clarify how the busway privatization would be integrated into the plan to privatize the MRT-3 by 2025, as certain busway development projects may be limited by existing MRT-3 property right. MRT-3 stations are currently being used as part of the busway system,” Ridon said.

It must be noted that the EDSA Busway is a distinct and separate transit system from the MRT-3, and may be privatized or upgraded separately without waiting for the other. Using MRT-3 stations as access to the busway is a temporary arrangement, which will be dispensed with after the long delayed dedicated busway/BRT stations are built. This is precisely one compelling reason to privatize the busway. Lest we be misunderstood, achieving Busway and MRT-3 interconnectivity is a desirable and necessary objective for mass transit systems and we encourage this.

We agree with the statement of Mr. Ricafort, an RCBC analys: “(He) said transport services like the busway may be easy to privatize given that these assets pay off faster than usual with a captured market using them.”

We are prepared to meet with Mr. Ridon to familiarize him with our EDSA Busway advocacy and its privatization.

“The only thing constant in this world is change” as Socrates wisely said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista recently said “the overcrowding (in busway stations) is unacceptable” and we in MAP are helping him improve this deplorable situation. Our long-suffering commuters deserve better and will finally get it with a BRT conforming to global standards on EDSA. Long-term sustainable positive change is coming to EDSA.