^

Business

MAP exec disputes issues on EDSA Busway

The Philippine Star
January 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — We take strong exception to the article titled “Concession, property issues hound EDSA Busway privatization” which came out last Dec. 31, 2022 as it is highly misleading and inaccurate.

Thirty business and civic organizations recently issued a public statement urging the privatization of the EDSA Busway and its upgrade into a full bus rapid transit (BRT) system and the reasons therefore were stated therein. This statement was released to and reported by the media, including the Philippine STAR – https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2022/10/09/2215300/business-groups-urge-government-privatize-edsa-busway-system

We stand by our statement and advocacy. Undertaking public infrastructure or introducing reforms in public transportation is inherently challenging. While physical obstacles could be hurdled with engineering solutions, mindset obstacles are more difficult to address. The EDSA Busway is no exception.  But by no means are the challenges insurmountable.

Although the busway was originally introduced in 1971 in Runcorn, England, it took 50 years before it was finally introduced here on June 1, 2020 with the support of then Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, during the pandemic. This came after five years of advocacy and prodding through the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) by the undersigned advocate since Aug. 26, 2015, and culminating in an article “Don’t Waste A Crisis,”published by in The STAR on May 10, 2020.

Today, after over two years of pilot testing; 342,541 daily average passengers in November 2022; and 10,286,238 million total passengers since its  inception, a few sceptics remain.

It must be noted that your report cited just one source – Terry Ridon of Infrawatch Philippines. Certainly, Mr. Ridon’s view is by no means the predominant view. In particular, we take exception to the following opinions expressed in the article:

(1) “They said the DOTr should identify first the terms of reference (TOR) what segments of the EDSA Busway would be turned over to its future operator.”

This is Privatization 101.  The government’s Private-Public Partnership Center (PPPC) would certainly assist DOTr. Mr. Ridon may be pleased to know that since last October, the MAP, convened a roundtable discussion among stakeholders, including prospective proponents, DOTr and PPPC, to discuss the TOR and performance metrics for the concessionaire. A draft TOR was submitted shortly thereafter by MAP for consideration by the DOTr and PPPC.

(2) He (Ridon) said the ”DOTr may face difficulty finding a bidder that can do both (maintenance and development, and bus operations), especially as they require particular expertise.”

Unfortunately, this  presents a very low regard for local business firms, despite having proven their worth in many highly capital-intensive and technically complex infrastructure projects in our country. The most recent is MRT-7 which is an integrated concession about to be completed; others are the new Mactan and Clark international airports, and the Cebu to Mactan Bridge. The Busway and BRT may be rocket science to a few, but not to many others who are aware of the BRT standards administered by a global NGO in New York City; the fact that they were introduced and refined over 50 years ago; and the existence of 188 BRTs operating throughout the world.

(3) “The government should also clarify how the busway privatization would be integrated into the plan to privatize the MRT-3 by 2025, as certain busway development projects may be limited by existing MRT-3 property right. MRT-3 stations are currently being used as part of the busway system,” Ridon said.

It must be noted that the EDSA Busway is a distinct and separate transit system from the MRT-3, and may be privatized or upgraded separately without waiting for the other. Using MRT-3 stations as access to the busway is a temporary arrangement, which will be dispensed with after the long delayed dedicated busway/BRT stations are built. This is precisely one compelling reason to privatize the busway. Lest we be misunderstood, achieving Busway and MRT-3 interconnectivity is a desirable and necessary objective for mass transit systems and we encourage this.

We agree with the statement of Mr. Ricafort, an RCBC analys: “(He) said transport services like the busway may be easy to privatize given that these assets pay off faster than usual with a captured market using them.”

We are prepared to meet with Mr. Ridon to familiarize him with our EDSA Busway advocacy and its privatization.

“The only thing constant in this world is change” as Socrates wisely said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista recently said “the overcrowding (in busway stations) is unacceptable” and we in MAP are helping him improve this deplorable situation. Our long-suffering commuters deserve better and will finally get it with a BRT conforming to global standards on EDSA. Long-term sustainable positive change is coming to EDSA.

EDSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 9 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
LGU budget down to P820 billion for next year

LGU budget down to P820 billion for next year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Budget allocation for local government units by next year will be slashed by 14 percent to P820 billion amid the drop in revenue...
Business
fbtw

Organized mess

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I once heard a speaker who teaches appearance and grooming address a roomful of women comprising executive assistants of big companies and organizations.
Business
fbtw

Underground cabling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Earlier this year, the Department of Public Works and Highways revealed it is looking at putting in place an underground utility cabling system for Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Businesses back on growth track

Businesses back on growth track

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Manila in the time of COVID-19 was a page turner – it was an edge-of-your-seat story of horror, mystery, suspense and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

By Louella Desiderio | 51 minutes ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has released the country’s development plan for this year until 2028,...
Business
fbtw
Economists expect inflation at over 8% 88%over 8%

Economists expect inflation at over 8% 88%over 8%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Inflation may have accelerated further and likely peaked in December, according to a poll of leading bank economists. However,...
Business
fbtw
All runways lead airlines to recovery

All runways lead airlines to recovery

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 51 minutes ago
On a humid Wednesday afternoon in Singapore, an Airbus A321neo moved about the runway of Changi Airport with trembling in...
Business
fbtw
Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

By Iris Gonzales | 51 minutes ago
As the local stock market starts the new year on a shortened trading week, analysts expect immediate support for the benchmark...
Business
fbtw

MGen prepares to start building new RE projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
Meralco PowerGen Corp., the power generating arm of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to commence this year the  construction of “hundreds of megawatts ” of new renewable energy projects, as ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with