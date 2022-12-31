^

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2022 | 12:00am

I recently spoke at a business conference for healthcare workers. And as I waited for my turn to speak, I listened to their situation and challenges. I wished being their last speaker at the conference could offer them hope and encouragement before they all left the conference and returned to their respective hospitals and clinics.

While reflecting on this, I am also reminded of a material entitled: “An Old Lady’s Poem.” Whether this is an urban legend or genuine, the source credited to anonymity featured on the website: carepathways.com speaks to our hearts and appeals powerfully to our friends who are in the healthcare industry. Here is the material:

When an old lady died in the geriatric ward of a small hospital near Dundee, Scotland, she felt she had nothing of any value. Later, when the nurses were going through her meager possessions, they found this poem. Its quality and content impressed the staff that copies were made and distributed to every nurse in the hospital. One nurse took her copy to Ireland. The old lady’s sole bequest to posterity has since appeared in the News Magazine of the North Ireland Association for Mental Health Christmas edition. A slide presentation was also made based on her simple but eloquent poem. And this little old Scottish lady, with nothing left to give to the world, is now the author of this “anonymous” poem on the internet. It shows that we all leave “SOME footprints in time…”

AN OLD LADY’S POEM1

What do you see, nurses? What do you see?

What are you thinking when you’re looking at me?

A crabby old woman, not very wise,

Uncertain of habit, with faraway eyes?

Who dribbles her food and makes no reply

When you say in a loud voice, “I do wish you’d try!”

Who seems not to notice the things that you do,

And forever is losing a stocking or shoe.

Who, resisting or not, lets you do as you will,

With bathing and feeding, the long day to fill.

Is that what you’re thinking? Is that what you see?

Then open your eyes, nurse; you’re not looking at me!

I’ll tell you who I am as I sit here, so still,

As I do at your bidding, as I eat at your will.

I’m a small child of ten with a father and mother,

Brothers and sisters who love one another.

A young girl of sixteen, with wings on her feet,

Dreaming that soon now a lover she’ll meet.

A bride soon at twenty -- my heart gives a leap,

Remembering the vows that I promised to keep.

At twenty-five now, I have young of my own,

Who needs me to guide; and a secure happy home.

A woman of thirty, my young now grown fast,

Bound to each other with ties that should last.

At forty, my young sons have grown and are gone,

But my man’s beside me to see I don’t mourn.

At fifty once more, babies play round my knee,

Again we know children, my loved one, and me.

Dark days are upon me; my husband is dead;

I look at the future; I shudder with dread.

For my young are all rearing young of their own,

And I think of the years and the love that I’ve known.

I’m now an old woman, and nature is cruel;

‘Tis jest to make old age look like a fool.

The body, it crumbles, grace and vigor depart,

There is now a stone where I once had a heart.

But inside this old carcass, a young girl still dwells,

And now and again, my battered heart swells.

I remember the joys; I remember the pain,

And I’m loving and living life over again.

I think of the years all too few, gone too fast,

And accept the stark fact that nothing can last.

So open your eyes, nurses, open and see,

Not a crabby old woman; look closer - see ME!!

Remember this poem when you next meet an old person who you might brush aside without looking at the young soul within. We will one day be there, too!

And greet that person a Blessed New Year as I greet you too!

 

 

https://www.carepathways.com/anoldladyspoem.cfm

