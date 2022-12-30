^

Business

With billions lost to fraud already, crypto scams stay in vogue

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 5:08pm
With billions lost to fraud already, crypto scams stay in vogue
Blockchain at heart is a ledger, a way of storing transactions that is -- according to fans -- secure, transparent and permanent.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Cryptocurrency scams grabbed attention and headlines in the past decade as the allure of decentralized finance and get-rich-quick schemes proved too popular to ignore.

Data provided by Crystal Blockchain, an analytics tool servicing banks and financial institutions, showed that the top three cryptocurrency frauds tallied a total of $5.9 billion in stolen funds from 2011 to 2022. 

Plus Token, which topped the list, saw a total of $2.9 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum stolen. The fraud, disguised as a Ponzi investment scheme, happened back in December 2019. 

Trailing second was Thodex. The fraudulent scheme, this time in the guise of a global cryptocurrency exchange, suddenly barred users from accessing and from withdrawing their funds. The platform was birthed in 2017 and the fraud was reported in April 2021. 

Another Ponzi scheme, Wotoken, made the list. The scheme saw 700,000 defrauded of a total of $1 billion at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Perpetrators employed similar methods as the Plus Token fraud, before the reveal that Wotoken scammers were part of that scam as well.

The Ronin network exploit, which was exposed in March of this year, also made the list. Ronin is the blockchain used by crypto game Axie Infinity. The breach saw $650 million stolen, mostly in Ethereum, from the blockchain. 

Fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes went mainstream in the past two years, as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of the decentralized currency.

The most recent was the collapse of FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. FTX’s fall from grace came as the exchange witnessed a bank run, after rival Binance pulled out $500 million worth of investments.

AXIE INFINITY

BITCOIN

CRYPTOCURRENCY

ETHEREUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rabbit year

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The malls in Singapore are preparing for the Chinese New Year as red t-shirts with rabbit images compete with Santa Claus.
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Local shares closed flat on the last trading day of 2022, capping a year of volatility.
Business
fbtw
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 6 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The peso slumped by 9.3 percent this year, hitting an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October amid the hawkish US Federal Reserve,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

1 hour ago
Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $130 billion and interests ranging from Australian...
Business
fbtw
P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The Indanan municipal police had confiscated some P10 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations...
Business
fbtw
Telcos told to put marketing options on separate page in SIM card reg portals

Telcos told to put marketing options on separate page in SIM card reg portals

4 hours ago
Social media users had pointed out that SIM card owners might not notice that they were opting in to data and information...
Business
fbtw
Davao City eyes expanding durian production

Davao City eyes expanding durian production

4 hours ago
According to Divino, the local government encourages the planting of the “Puyat” variety because of its export...
Business
fbtw
Biden signs $1.7 trillion US government spending bill

Biden signs $1.7 trillion US government spending bill

6 hours ago
Biden, vacationing over the New Year's holiday on Saint Croix in the US Virgin Islands, tweeted a picture of himself signing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with