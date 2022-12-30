Inflation peaked at over 8% â€“ BSP

^

Inflation peaked at over 8% – BSP

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Red onions are being sold for P400 to P600 per kilo at Balintawak Market in Quezon City on December 29, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation likely quickened and peaked above eight percent this month after accelerating to a 14-year high of eight percent in November from 7.7 percent in October, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The central bank said inflation in December likely settled between 7.8 and 8.6 percent, with upward price pressures emanating from higher electricity rates and an uptick in the prices of agricultural commodities, meat and fish products as well as liquefied petroleum gas.

“The BSP continues to monitor closely emerging price developments to enable timely intervention that could help prevent the further broadening of price pressures, in accordance with the BSP’s price stability mandate,” the BSP said.

Inflation averaged 5.6 percent from January to November, well above the BSP’s two to four percent target range.

Based on its latest assessment on Dec. 15, the BSP’s Monetary Board sees inflation accelerating for the second straight year to average 5.8 percent, from 3.9 percent in 2021 and 2.4 percent in 2020.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla earlier told reporters that inflation is likely to peak in December before tapering off in January due to base effects.

For 2023, the BSP raised its inflation forecast to 4.5 percent from the original target of 4.3 percent as consumer prices are seen remaining elevated, staying above the government’s two to four percent target range.

Monetary authorities, however, see inflation easing significantly to below the target range at 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent for 2024.

To tame inflation, the BSP raised its key policy rates by 350 basis points, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate to a 14-year high of 5.5 percent.

This was a reversal of the cumulative 200-basis-point cuts as part of its COVID-19 response measure that brought the benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of two percent.

After maintaining an accommodative stance to boost economic activities, the BSP embarked on a tightening cycle through an interest rate liftoff as early as May 19 when it delivered the first 25-basis-point increase.

The BSP, which was supposed to start its normalization process toward the end of 2022, was forced to raise interest rates amid rising inflation due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply shocks due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in China as well as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve.

The Monetary Board delivered a jumbo 75-basis-point hike during a surprise off-cycle meeting onJuly 14 as well as another 75-basis-point increase on Nov. 17 as it decided to match the increases delivered by the US Fed to maintain a 100-basis point interest rate differential.

This helped calm the peso after it slumped by as much as 15.7 percent to hit an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October. The local currency has since bounced back to the 55 to $1 handle.

Medalla is not discounting the possibility of more rate hikes even after the first quarter of 2023 as inflation is expected to remain elevated above the two to four percent target range in the first half of next year.

