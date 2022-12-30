Vehicle production accelerates by 7%

Motorists experience bumper-to-bumper traffic along EDSA at Nepa Q Mart in Cubao, Quezon City during the holiday season rush on December 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — While the Philippines continued to post an increase in motor vehicle production in the 11 months of the year at 6.9 percent, its growth remains behind the majority of its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Based on data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Automotive Federation (AAF), 84,138 motor vehicles were assembled in the Philippines from January to November, higher than the previous year’s 78,714 units.

All other ASEAN countries tracked by AAF posted double and triple-digit increases in their motor vehicle production during the period, with Myanmar posting the fastest growth at 134.4 percent.

This was followed by Vietnam (52.7 percent) Malaysia (48.2 percent), Indonesia (32.5 percent) and Thailand (16.9 percent).

A total of 4.057 million motor vehicles was assembled in the region as of end-November, 27.4 percent higher than the 3.18 million units in the same period a year ago.

In terms of motor vehicle sales, the Philippines sold 315,337 units, up 31 percent year-on-year, the third largest growth during the period.

Malaysia had the biggest growth in sales as of end-November at 44.8 percent followed by Vietnam with a 43.5 percent growth.

Similarly, Thailand and Indonesia posted increases in motor vehicle sales at 22.6 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively.

In contrast, both Singapore and Myanmar posted declines in motor vehicle sales, at 28.8 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.

Motor vehicle sales in the ASEAN rose by 27.2 percent to 3.1 million units from January to November.

Data from the AAF also showed that the Philippines’ motorcycle and scooter production increased by 7.1 percent to 865,246 units.

Both Malaysia and Thailand posted increases in motorcycle and scooter production, with the former posting the largest increase at 43.6 percent.

Motorcycles and scooters assembled within the ASEAN increased by 16.4 percent to 3.32 million units.

The Philippines registered a 11.2-percent increase in motorcycle and scooter sales during the period to 1.45 million units.

Malaysia posted the largest increase in motorcycle and scooter sales at 42.5 percent

Thailand and Singapore also posted increases in motorcycle and scooter sales at 12.8 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.