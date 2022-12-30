Optimism abounds: BOI sees investment influx next year

MANILA, Philippines — The government remains confident about the country’s ability to attract more investments in the coming year, thanks to recently passed reforms that create a more conducive business environment.

While the Board of Investments (BOI) is unlikely to hit its P1-trillion investment target for this year, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the country performed well in attracting investments compared to 2021.

“It’s unlikely that we will hit (our target), but what is satisfying enough is that our performance this year is expected to be better than last year,” Pascual said.

Latest data showed that the BOI had approved P644.4 billion worth of investments as of Nov. 15, up 73.51 percent from the P371.4 billion the agency approved last year.

In a recent media briefing, Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said the Russia-Ukraine war had an impact on trade and investments.

While investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) declined in 11 months of the year, the agency remains optimistic it will hit its growth target for this year.

Latest figures from PEZA showed that approved investments from January to November reached P57.048 billion, down 11 percent from the P63.46 billion recorded in the same period last year. This covered a total of 181 projects, lower than the 229 projects approved in the same period last year.

“From (a) high of -22.6 percent decline in investments two months ago, we were able to narrow the gap to -11.5 percent this January-November 2022 versus the same period last year,” PEZA officer-in-charge director general Tereso Panga said.

“With two more board meetings scheduled this December, we are confident that we can achieve our target of six to seven percent increase in 2022 approved investments versus 2021,” he said.

“PEZA will continue to perform its best and attract the much-needed strategic and big-ticket investments to the country and contribute to PBBM’s (President Bongbong Marcos’) goal for the country’s transition to upper middle-income economy within his term,” Panga said.

For the coming year, the BOI has a total estimated investment leads of P372.8 billion.

“These are mainly from the IT-BPM (P125.3 billion), real estate activities (P105.47 billion) and agriculture, forestry and fisheries (P66.90 billion),” it said.

The BOI remains optimistic that foreign investments will show significant growth in 2023 given the game-changing economic reforms enacted in the Philippines.

These include Republic Act 11659 or the Amended Public Service Act, RA 11647 or the Amended Foreign Investment Act, RA 11595 or the Amended Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and Department Circular 2022-11-0034 – Amending Section 19 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

DC 2022-11-0034 seeks to open the country’s renewable sector to 100 percent foreign ownership, primarily for installations in the wind and solar investment space.

The BOI said it would pave the way for foreign citizens or foreign-owned entities to explore, develop and utilize the country’s renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, biomass, ocean or tidal energy.

The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) also expressed optimism for more foreign direct investments in the Philippines in the coming years driven by the reforms and other key policy directions.

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (Amcham) executive director Ebb Hinchliffe said the JFC revised to $78 billion its earlier FDI target of $50 billion for 2021, which it set during the 9th Arangkada Philippines Forum in December 2020.

On top of this, he said an additional $50 billion worth of investments was targeted to come in until 2030.

“We set the target to $50 billion (in 2020) and now it’s at $78 billion. We have raised it [to] make it a total of $128 billion by the end of 2030,”Hinchliffe said.

JFC is a coalition of the American, Australian-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese and Korean chambers and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.

Meanwhile, the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP) also welcomed the passage of economic reforms this year, particularly the amendments to the Foreign Investments Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and Public Service Act.

Moving to 2023, the group is pushing for the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“Once that is ratified, that gives you access to a very large trading bloc,” BCCP executive director Chris Nelson said, adding that this will allow the Philippines to get involved with other countries.

“And I think if we do all this and we work together we can unlock new opportunities here for your companies. And it has always been our aim to make the Philippines a key gateway to Southeast Asia and we will continue to try and increase FDIs (foreign direct investments) as we lobby for more trade liberalization bills,”Nelson said.

The RCEP is a multilateral trade agreement between and among ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It provides for an open, inclusive and rules-based trading system to promote deeper economic integration in the region.

The trade deal is expected to boost Philippine exports through enhanced market access in the region. It would provide cheaper goods for production and manufacturing, as well as ensure transparent rules and clear mechanisms for resolving trade issues and concerns. It would also allow micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in the global value chain.

The proposed Senate resolution to confirm RCEP was not voted upon during the last session day of the 18th Congress, indicating that the RCEP was not ratified.

Pascual stressed that the RCEP is a very important trade agreement and is crucial in enhancing the openness of the business environment in the country.

“This is a comprehensive agreement that involves rules and disciplines or policies to establish a conducive environment for businesses and investors. These rules and policies are important because they provide stability in the business environment,” Pascual said.

“If we examine the RCEP agreement, more than talking about lowering of tariff rates, the agreement covers, among others, customs procedures, trade facilitation, standards, technical regulations and conformity procedures, trade remedies, investments, services, e-commerce, competition, SMEs, and even economic and technical cooperation. This means that in those areas covered by the RCEP agreement, businesses and investors can rely and expect that certain policies will be adopted and implemented in the RCEP region with a certain degree of uniformity,”he said.

Also on the BCCP wishlist are the improvement of the ease of doing business, the continued growth of exports to liberalize the Philippine market, and continued infrastructure development and digitization.

“I would just like to highlight digitalization, clearly, that has become very prominent during the pandemic, when you had to do a lot of services online. The Philippines needs to embrace that and further invest in that area,”he said.

Pascual said the agency has already identified industries it wants to attract. These include semiconductors, electric vehicles, telecommunications, data centers, pharmaceuticals, health and life sciences industries.

“We’re moving forward, becoming more self-sufficient with pharmaceuticals and medical devices and diagnostics chips and devices and therapeutic systems. So there will be activities there. People are now more conscious of health and their minds have been conditioned that preparedness is critical in combating pandemic, or threats of pandemics,”he said.