^

Business

Home prices sustain modest growth in Q3, but rising interest rates to cap ascent

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 3:11pm
Home prices sustain modest growth in Q3, but rising interest rates to cap ascent
Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday showed that Residential Real Estate Price Index, a measure of the average change in the prices of various types of housing units, shot up 6.5% year-on-year in the third quarter.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Home prices in the Philippines continued their modest ascent in the third quarter, although higher interest rates could temper demand for shelters in the coming months.

Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday showed that Residential Real Estate Price Index, a measure of average change in the prices of various types of housing units, shot up 6.5% year-on-year in the third quarter. This was faster than the 6.3% recorded a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, housing prices climbed 4.6%. This was a steep increase from the 1.6% quarter-on-quarter growth recorded in the April-June period. 

Introduced in the first quarter of 2016, the RREPI is based on banks’ data on actual mortgage loans granted to acquire new housing units only.

BSP data showed bank loans taken out to purchase new houses contracted 4.2% year-on-year in the third quarter. The drop came as bank loans declined from areas within and outside Metro Manila in the same period. 

To recall, the BSP has turned hawkish this year to fight multi-year high inflation, a move that would increase borrowing costs for several type of loans, including home loans.

“Home prices see normal growth alongside the recovery in the economy. The modest growth should dispel outsized concerns about a real estate bubble,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said.

“Home prices to sustain growth but rising borrowing costs should cap the increase even as the economy improves,” Mapa added.

Broken down, prices of shelter in Metro Manila ballooned to 17.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, faster compared to the 6.3% recorded in the preceding quarter. Expensive condominium units and single-detached/attached houses drove the uptrend, offsetting declining prices of townhouses. 

Quarter-on-quarter, home prices in the National Capital Region mushroomed 14.6%. Outside Metro Manila, home prices rose 2.3% year-on-year in the third quarter.

“We are looking at higher full year figures for 2022 as take up is likely to be supported by improving business and consumer outlook. More businesses are reopening and even expanding, resulting in the generation of more employment opportunities. More OFWs are also being deployed and the continued rise in remittances should further buoy this demand,” Joey Bondoc, associate director for research at Colliers Philippines, said.

“Investors and end-users, however, need to constantly monitor rise in interest and mortgage rates,” Bondoc added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES REAL ESTATE PROPERTY SECTOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Looking under the hood, the Philippine economy sputtered its way to close out an otherwise chaotic year. 
Business
fbtw
abtest
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw
PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle

PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
PLDT Inc. denied reports it is out to prevent a potential legal battle by reaching out to US law firms representing American...
Business
fbtw

Buying opportunity

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The excitement at PLDT happened last week while I was already in Singapore to visit my son and his family for Christmas. 
Business
fbtw

Will 2023 be a turning point or more of the same?

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
Even with so many uncertainties happening outside the country’s borders, and which we have little control of, there are issues that we Filipinos, with our six-month old government, can take charge of and provide...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Limited Twitter outage rattles users &mdash; monitors

Limited Twitter outage rattles users — monitors

6 hours ago
Thousands of Twitter users reported an outage on Wednesday, according to tracking sites Downdetector.com and Netblocks, but...
Business
fbtw
Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Some 3.3 million SIMs were enrolled on the second day of mandatory registration, the National Telecommunications Commission...
Business
fbtw
Stocks struggle in holiday season trading

Stocks struggle in holiday season trading

8 hours ago
"We are in a bear market."
Business
fbtw

British Chamber: Liberalize Philippine market, improve ease of doing business

13 hours ago
(As released) The 2023 wishlist of investors includes further opening the Philippine economy, said the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Diokno says GDP growth exceeded target this year

Diokno says GDP growth exceeded target this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration is optimistic that overall economic growth for the year exceeded...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with