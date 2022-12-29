Stocks end flat as markets head to wrap up 2022

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,566.54, up a mere 1.64 points or 0.02 percent, while the broader All Shares index added 7.91 points or 0.23 percent to settle at 3,449.33.

MANILA, Philippines — Local share prices finished flat yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the last trading day of 2022.

“Philippine shares ended quietly ahead of the final trading day of the year as traders gear up for 2023,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

“Questions also lingered over whether the volatility will continue into 2023 and what the economy, and inflation, will bring as the calendar year turns a corner,” he added.

Sectoral gauges were again mixed, with property and industrial ending in the red as they declined by 0.73 percent and 0.11 percent, respectively.

Mining and oil and services, meanwhile, led those in positive territory, gaining 1.38 percent and 1.24 percent, respectively.

Market breadth also stayed positive as advancers pummeled decliners, 110 to 69, while 47 issues did not change.

Value turnover improved to P3.70 billion from the previous day’s P2.89 billion.

“Expect volatility as participants go on light trading mode for the final trading sessions of 2022,” stock portal 2TradeAsia said.

Around Asia, sentiment for most equities soured as China’s struggles with surging COVID-19 cases led to worries about economic growth.

Investors were optimistic after China, the largest trade partner in Asia, said on Tuesday it would relax inbound quarantine restrictions, its latest move in dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns.

But the optimism soured as an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained China’s hospital resources and rekindled worries about growth and demand in Asia’s largest economy.

“The tricky part is that even though the Chinese government is working hard to open the domestic economy with an easing of COVID measures, or even eliminating most of them, the timing is not perfect,” analysts from ING said.