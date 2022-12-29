SEC approves public listing of Optimum Quality Health Ventures

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given its approval for the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Optimum Quality Health Ventures Inc., which is doing business under the name Camarin Doctors Hospital, for P840.70 million.

Optimum Quality Health Ventures will offer 2,500 blocks composed of 100 shares each, with a price ranging from P200,000 to P400,000 per block.

The shares will be traded over the counter through the hospital’s internal staff.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company for loan payments, acquisition of medical equipment, payment of advances to stockholders, operating expenses, hospital construction, acquisition of hospital and office furniture, as well as payment of other professional fees.

The intended market for the IPO will be medical practitioners and their relatives.

In a meeting on Dec. 27, the Commission en banc resolved to render effective the registration statement of Optimum Quality Health Ventures covering 2.296 million shares, subject to the company’s compliance with certain remaining requirements

Optimum Quality Health Ventures is in the middle of completing its P499.88 million healthcare facility in Caloocan City called the Camarin Doctors Hospital.

The seven-story hospital will have a 105-bed capacity with a total floor area of 14,388 square meters.

Subject to pre-qualification procedures, physicians and other medical specialists who subscribe to the IPO will be qualified to practice at the hospital.

Those who will subscribe to the IPO will also be given benefits and privileges such as discounts on medical and dental services which the stockholder, his/her spouse, dependents and natural parents may avail of at the Camarin Doctors Hospital.