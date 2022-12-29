^

Business

New year, new hope

GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! - Joey Concepcion - The Philippine Star
December 29, 2022 | 12:00am

Last Dec. 21’s episode of our Facebook Live show Go Negoshow was an emotional one for me. I was holding back tears as I listened to the stories of five small entrepreneurs, joining them as they recalled how circumstances prodded them to explore entrepreneurship as a way to improve their lives. One of them was laid off during the pandemic, one lost his job even before the lockdowns, one was an OFW who was repatriated, while two were simply inspired by what they saw was an opportunity to uplift their lives.

A common thread among them was the determination to succeed. Whether it’s finding a better marinade recipe for barbecued meat or a better way to bake bread or how to sell a single kaing of mangoes to recoup a P2,000 initial investment, these negosyantes all showed grit, and a willingness to learn.

Another was optimism. I have always maintained that you cannot succeed going through life as a pessimist, most especially if you are an entrepreneur. In the Philippines’ case, I pray that we remain optimists. There are about 26 million Filipinos still living in poverty, unable to meet their basic food and non-food needs. This represents nearly a fourth of our entire population, and I have made it my business to help change that landscape through my advocacy for entrepreneurship.

Among Filipinos, the desire to improve one’s lot is there, and I think that, coupled with optimism, it’s a powerful combination. A recent survey by our friends at OCTA Research found that 81 percent of adult Filipinos would prefer to go into business, granting that they had enough knowhow to do so. Across socioeconomic classes, that desire remains high at 80 percent among classes ABC and D, and 74 percent from class E.

So what’s holding them back? Aside from lacking enough knowhow, a big majority believe that a small business needs capital the most to grow or to get started. Also, the majority of them also think that the provision of capital is the kind of government support that small entrepreneurs need the most. Mentorship, or guidance and instruction, is also considered by a majority of the respondents to be a very important component for a small business to become more successful.

The respondents described two of the three pillars of our advocacy at Go Negosyo: access to money and mentoring, the third pillar being access to markets. The OCTA Research survey found that more than half of the respondents are aware of my advocacy at Go Negosyo. I, myself, am glad that our advocacy continues to bear fruit 17 years after we started. This is so important because it builds the MSME’s trust in the private sector and the willingness to work with the government. Trust is a key component to our current push for Go Negosyo’s Kapatid Angat Lahat program, where we try to connect small entrepreneurs with big-brother companies in the private sector, and where the support of local governments is crucial.  We have already started the ball rolling by identifying big-brother agri companies who can and are willing to integrate small and medium businesses into their value chain. We will soon begin similar efforts in the retail sector.

Small negosyantes will find it hard to make it on their own. The ones we had on our show were able to start and improve their businesses with the help of others. The repatriated OFW benefited from government assistance and from the training provided by TESDA. The barbecue entrepreneur benefited from the advice given by our mentors to give her products some branding to help sales and encourage quality control. Even the small capital we gave all of these negosyantes as thanks for sharing their stories will no doubt go a long way to improving their businesses.

What makes me even happier is that the significance of what they do as entrepreneurs is not lost on them. One of the entrepreneurs we had on that episode of Go Negoshow was a young man who, for his birthday, bought a freezer because he lived in a remote fishing village that was a ready market for frozen goods, which is a rarity in his barangay. But beyond that, he also saw it as an opportunity to provide ice to the fishermen in his community, and help prolong the shelf life of their catch.

It jibes with the OCTA Research finding that the majority of the survey respondents think that the positive impact on the community is the main reason to support and favor small businesses. A majority also believe that supporting the local community and creating more jobs are the main reasons to support and favor small businesses. Again, this goes hand-in-hand with my assertion that MSMES and job creation are interrelated. And that helping MSMEs will create a substantial impact in terms of job creation as they generate more than 62 percent of jobs in the country.

The work will continue as we cross over to 2023. Next year will bring more challenges; that is almost always a certainty. We can’t control what difficulties the coming year will bring, but we can face it with hope.

OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw

Buying opportunity

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The excitement at PLDT happened last week while I was already in Singapore to visit my son and his family for Christmas. 
Business
fbtw

‘Across the country through a long life’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
To celebrate the end of a long year, my wife and I joined up with part of my family to spend a few days in Davao.
Business
fbtw
SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the four companies also "engaged in abusive, unethical, and unfair debt collection...
Business
fbtw
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

By Ali Bekhtaoui | 13 hours ago
This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bond listings reach record high in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) enjoyed a banner year for the fixed-income exchange, with funds raised through bond listings hitting a new all-time high of P508 billion this year.
Business
fbtw

SEC approves public listing of Optimum Quality Health Ventures

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has given its approval for the planned initial public offering of Optimum Quality Health Ventures Inc., which is doing business under the name Camarin Doctors Hospital, for...
Business
fbtw

ERC releases new rules on pass-through charges

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has revised the rules on pass-through charges to ensure the protection of all electricity consumers and promote transparency and accountability among the distribution utilities.
Business
fbtw

New year, new hope

By Joey Concepcion | 1 hour ago
Last Dec. 21’s episode of our Facebook Live show Go Negoshow was an emotional one for me.
Business
fbtw

Will 2023 be a turning point or more of the same?

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
Even with so many uncertainties happening outside the country’s borders, and which we have little control of, there are issues that we Filipinos, with our six-month old government, can take charge of and provide...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with