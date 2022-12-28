^

Business

PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 5:10pm
PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle
PLDT facade
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. denied reports it is trying to prevent a potential legal battle by reaching out to US law firms representing American investors who might have incurred losses during a recent brutal sell-off of the company’s shares, which was triggered by the telco’s disclosure that it overspent in the past four years.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, PLDT said it has lawyers in the US who can defend the company should a class action suit be filed against the company.

“While PLDT has seen reports that certain US law firms are investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of PLDT for alleged violations of securities laws—as is common when issuers disclose certain events—PLDT is not engaging with such law firms and has retained US counsel to defend against any suits that may be filed,” the company said.

PLDT issued the statement after local media reported that several shareholder rights law firms in the US have launched separate investigations into the 23% slump in the price of PLDT’s American Depositary Receipts on December 19, or after the company disclosed its P48-billion budget “overruns”.

The US law firms that reportedly started a probe on behalf of American investors were Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, The Schall Law Firm, Johnson Fistel LLP and Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

At home, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the PSE and the Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC) — the independent audit, surveillance, compliance and enforcement unit of the PSE — have launched separate probes into PLDT’s reported overspending, which rocked the listed telco giant’s share price.

PSE president Ramon Monzon earlier said the stock exchange did not find any indications of insider trading of PLDT shares, which suffered from a vicious sell-off on December 16 even before the company could make a formal disclosure of the budget overruns.

PLDT said an internal investigation — which is still ongoing — did not find any fraudulent transactions, procurement anomalies, or loss of assets arising from the excessive budget spending, the amount of which represents about 12.7% of the firm’s total capex in the past four years.

“In the past month, there have been various write-ups circulating in the public space that contain inaccurate information. These write-ups have been detrimental not only to PLDT, but ultimately and more importantly, to the shareholders of the company,” PLDT said.

In connection, groups like the Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, a minority investor protection group, reminded publicly-listed companies like PLDT that they should bat for fair and equitable access to information. 

“SharePHIL urges PLDT and other publicly-listed companies to advance minority shareholder rights—primarily through the fair and equitable access to information, similar to the privilege given to institutional investors,” their statement read. 

“We trust that PLDT will take the necessary measures to uphold their values of transparency, accountability, and integrity,” they added.

Shares in PLDT finished midweek trading up 4.04% to P1,313 apiece.

 

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PLDT INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Buying opportunity

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
The excitement at PLDT happened last week while I was already in Singapore to visit my son and his family for Christmas. 
Business
fbtw
SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the four companies also "engaged in abusive, unethical, and unfair debt collection...
Business
fbtw
Window-dressing lifts share prices&nbsp; &nbsp;

Window-dressing lifts share prices   

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The local stock market finished in positive territory yesterday in its return from the Christmas break on end-of-the month...
Business
fbtw
Stocks mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

Stocks mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

10 hours ago
China has abruptly reversed its strict pandemic restrictions even as a surge in infections overtakes the country.
Business
fbtw

Pasikat

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
I guess pasikat is part of being Pinoy. But when it becomes a factor in running our government, it becomes a problem.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Looking under the hood, the Philippine economy sputtered its way to close out an otherwise chaotic year. 
Business
fbtw
DOTr to privatize EDSA carousel to 'conform to international standards'

DOTr to privatize EDSA carousel to 'conform to international standards'

4 hours ago
“The DOTr will continue to improve the services and infrastructure of the EDSA Busway. The EDSA Busway must conform...
Business
fbtw
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

By Ali Bekhtaoui | 5 hours ago
This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day &lsquo;failure&rsquo;

Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day ‘failure’

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
A coalition of digital experts, consumers and other groups called for the suspension of SIM registration which it called a...
Business
fbtw
'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

8 hours ago
"The registration requirements under the SIM registration law and its implementing rules and regulations is clear. And it...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with