China Bank Savings boosts financial inclusion mission

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The thrift banking arm of Sy-led China Banking Corp. is ramping up its digital onboarding after it launched a mobile app to boost financial inclusion and speed up the country’s shift to a cash-lite from a cash-heavy economy.

The rollout of CBS GO by China Bank Savings Inc. (CBS) directly supports the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which aims to raise the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent and shift 50 percent of total retail payments to electronic channels by 2023.

Adonis Yap, head of digital business banking group at CBS, said majority of Filipinos are still without bank accounts despite the fact that the Philippines has a 70 percent smartphone penetration.

Yap said data from the central bank showed that 53 percent of adult Filipinos or 41 million citizens remain unbanked.

“CBS GO brings the branch direct to your smartphone. It’s so convenient. All you need is a smartphone and a data connection. No lines, no paper forms, no fees. One valid ID and a selfie, to create an account and verify, and you’re set to GO,”  Yap said.

Filipinos could tap the CBS GO app to instantly experience the convenience of having a CBS personal mobile Basic Deposit Account.

“With CBS GO, entry-level depositors will gain real-time control over their finances, allowing them to instantaneously receive and transfer funds to other banks via InstaPay, as well as manage everyday financial tasks such as retail purchases, paying for utilities, loading e-wallets, and topping-up pre-paid mobile phone and RFID credits. CBS GO saves you time. It saves effort. It’s good for public health because it lessens physical contact. It’s also paperless so it’s good for the planet,” he said.

CBS marketing team head Josephine Fernandez said the CBS GO is a digital component of the thrift bank’s Build & Rise program that promotes financial inclusion, consumer confidence, and spirit of entrepreneurship needed for rapid economic recovery.

“We started the Build & Rise program in late 2021 building brick-and-mortar branch-lites in towns and secondary cities, to reach more under-banked and the unbanked Filipinos. Doing so would help bring more Filipino families into the economic mainstream,” Fernandez said.

According to Fernandez, the CBS GO mobile app makes it easy and affordable for entry-level depositors to open their first savings account with CBS and transition to digital transactions, in line with our financial inclusion advocacy.

“Our team developed CBS GO to bridge the gap for financial services in areas that CBS China Bank Savings could not reach, especially in the countryside,” Fernandez said.

While in the past, Filipinos have lamented the absence of brick-and-mortar branches, their lack of time to spend transacting over-the-counter or simply the expensive initial and maintaining deposit balances.  The emergence of mobile apps like CBS GO makes it quick, easy and highly affordable for them to open a deposit account and shift to the cash-lite economy.

The application can be done anytime, wherever they might be in the Philippines. CBS does not require an enrollment fee, initial deposit or maintaining balance for the personal mobile basic deposit account linked to CBS GO.

CBS continues to evolve the app so customers will soon be able to apply for CBS loans and make investments.

“Promoting financial inclusion makes good business and good economics; we advocate inclusion because it leads to a better quality of life in the communities we serve,” Fernandez said.

