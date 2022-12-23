^

Business

Meralco prepares additional 480-MW supply to meet summer demand

Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 1:19pm
Meralco prepares additional 480-MW supply to meet summer demand
Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said Friday it is preparing additional power supply to meet higher demand during the dry season next year and in anticipation of the upcoming maintenance shutdown of the Malampaya.

In a statement, the largest power distributor in the country said it has started the competitive selection process (CSP) for 480 megawatts (MW) of supply.

This came after the Department of Energy approved the terms of reference (TOR) for the two CSPs involving Meralco’s 300-MW peaking requirement from Feb. 26, 2023 to July 25, 2023; and 180-MW baseload supply from Feb. 26, 2023 to Feb. 25, 2024.

Meralco said the timely approval of the TOR “would help the power distributor ensure the availability of reliable, stable, and least cost-supply for its 7.6 million customers, especially in the 2023 summer months.”

Submission of expression of interest for either contract is until Jan. 5, 2023; and a pre-bid conference will be held on Jan. 12, 2023.

The bid submission deadline for the 180-MW contract capacity and the 300-MW contract capacity is on Feb. 1, 2023 and Feb. 2, 2023, respectively.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

And the Word became flesh

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning.
Business
fbtw
PLDT to reduce capex in 2023 as it tackles overspending

PLDT to reduce capex in 2023 as it tackles overspending

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
PLDT Inc. said Thursday it would start winding down on spending next year as the telco giant tackles massive capital expenditure...
Business
fbtw
Twitter-owner Musk seeks new CEO, but casts big shadow

Twitter-owner Musk seeks new CEO, but casts big shadow

By Thomas Urbain | 5 hours ago
Twitter boss Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO, but the winner will have to live in the shadow of the mercurial billionaire,...
Business
fbtw

Motolite expands product line Vehicle battery brand

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Motolite has launched two new battery products under its premium excel line to widen its offerings to its customers.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
Year-to-date, the BOP incurred a $7.88 billion deficit.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks mini rally falters as central bank angst returns

Stocks mini rally falters as central bank angst returns

4 hours ago
A mini stocks rally triggered by positive US economic data faltered on Thursday (New York time), while the yen held onto gains...
Business
fbtw
NEDA simplifies rules for PPPs

NEDA simplifies rules for PPPs

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has issued new guidelines that aim to simplify the processing of public-private...
Business
fbtw
MIF to create more investment opportunities, says DBP exec

MIF to create more investment opportunities, says DBP exec

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The proposed establishment of the pioneering sovereign wealth fund in the country is seen addressing the dearth in sources...
Business
fbtw
SSS rejects postponement of contribution rate hike State-run pension fund

SSS rejects postponement of contribution rate hike State-run pension fund

14 hours ago
Social Security System is standing firm in its decision to proceed with the contribution rate hike by 2023, as it maintains...
Business
fbtw
BSP sets rules for payment system

BSP sets rules for payment system

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued rules for the participants in an infrastructure that provides real-time settlement...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with