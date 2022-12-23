Meralco prepares additional 480-MW supply to meet summer demand

Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said Friday it is preparing additional power supply to meet higher demand during the dry season next year and in anticipation of the upcoming maintenance shutdown of the Malampaya.

In a statement, the largest power distributor in the country said it has started the competitive selection process (CSP) for 480 megawatts (MW) of supply.

Related Stories Refund completion triggers Meralco rate hike in December

This came after the Department of Energy approved the terms of reference (TOR) for the two CSPs involving Meralco’s 300-MW peaking requirement from Feb. 26, 2023 to July 25, 2023; and 180-MW baseload supply from Feb. 26, 2023 to Feb. 25, 2024.

Meralco said the timely approval of the TOR “would help the power distributor ensure the availability of reliable, stable, and least cost-supply for its 7.6 million customers, especially in the 2023 summer months.”

Submission of expression of interest for either contract is until Jan. 5, 2023; and a pre-bid conference will be held on Jan. 12, 2023.

The bid submission deadline for the 180-MW contract capacity and the 300-MW contract capacity is on Feb. 1, 2023 and Feb. 2, 2023, respectively.