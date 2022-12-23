Motolite expands product line Vehicle battery brand

MANILA, Philippines — Motolite has launched two new battery products under its premium excel line to widen its offerings to its customers.

Among these new two products are the EXCEL EFB (enhanced flooded battery) and EXCEL AGM (absorbent glass mat).

“Using German technology and its state of the art manufacturing and testing facilities, Motolite has engineered these top of the line batteries to meet the needs of a growing selection of premium automobiles operating in the demanding Philippine climate,”the company said.

Motolite explained that in EFBs, oxygen, hydrogen, and water vapor are released during the regular battery charge and discharge cycle. It said that in time, this lowers the electrolyte level, eventually requiring the topping off of demineralized water.

Meanwhile, AGMs’ use of the absorbent mat allows it to store all electrolytes in the system and counter the electrolyte loss, and to suppress water and hydrogen gas escape from the battery, reducing moisture loss.

“While this means that AGMs tend to retain moisture and electrolytes better, it also means they lack the cooling effect of the electrolytes that EFBs enjoy – reducing effectiveness in tropical climates,”Motolite said.

In AGMs every 10 degree celsius increase in temperature doubles the rate of reactivity, resulting in increased gassing, hastened corrosion, and ultimately a shorter battery life.

Apart from widening its product offerings to its customers, the vehicle battery brand is also expanding the coverage and availability of its services to customers, with its Motolite RES-Q app.

The app allows customers to drop a pin on their location to request battery servicing, replacement, or purchase for a Motolite battery.

Customers can also request roadside assistance for tire problems, fuel problems, and even engine overheating.

The company said its RES-Q riders are specially trained to deliver roadside assistance to customers, capable of providing battery servicing, including jumpstarting a customer’s discharged battery, testing battery health, and recommending recharge, replacement or new purchase.

Other services provided by riders include battery removal and installation; emergency re-inflation of a flat tire, or assistance in changing to a spare tire; delivering emergency fuel in case a customer runs out of gas; and providing assistance in rare cases of engine overheating.

“All these services are a screen touch away through the Motolite RES-Q app in Metro Manila, and a rapidly growing coverage area beyond NCR,”the company said.

Moreover, the RES-Q app also offers customers a way to secure the e-warranty of their battery.