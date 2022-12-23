PLDT earnings may hit P100 billion this year

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects earnings to remain steady and to hit P100 billion for the year, assuring investors that dividends will be paid on time even as the firm faces a cost overrun.

PLDT yesterday reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2022 would reach P100 billion as projected.

The Pangilinan-led telco assured shareholders that its EBITDA remains unaffected by the P48 billion budget overspend it sustained from 2019 to 2022.

Further, PLDT said that core income is estimated to range between P32.6 billion and P33 billion, as projected at the start of the year. PLDT computes core income as profit adjusted to the net impact of gains and losses from multiple factors.

PLDT guaranteed its investors that it has the capacity to settle the balance of the regular dividend at P45 per share and special dividend at P42 a piece. This would bring the total dividends issued by the telco giant to P134 per share, or 88 percent of 2022 earnings.

PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan confirmed The STAR’s report that the P48 billion breach in capital expenditure was used mainly to buy 5G assets to upgrade its network infrastructure.

“The bulk of the P48 billion in capex overspend involves the procurement of network equipment necessary to provide stronger connectivity to PLDT subscribers, specifically 5G cell sites for our mobile network and fiber rollout,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan assured stakeholders that an internal investigation uncovered no anomalous procurement, fraudulent contracts, overpriced purchase or loss of assets that caused PLDT to overshoot its capex.

PLDT president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said the telco giant had to accelerate its network expansion on threats posed by former president Rodrigo Duterte for industry players to improve their services. Also, PLDT wanted to keep up with competition heightened by the entry of a third player Dito Telecommunity Corp.

Panlilio stressed that PLDT would start winding down its capex from 2024 onward. Based on documents obtained by The STAR, PLDT will revert its capex to the usual band of P50 billion to P55 billion by 2024, from P85 billion in 2022.

“However, to the extent of the capex ordered, PLDT plans to reduce fresh capex starting in 2023 [and] thereafter we expect capex to reduce steadily. 2023 will be a year of consolidation as we continue to strengthen and grow the business. We will strive to be better,” Panlilio said.

Last week PLDT reported that its capex in the past four years totaled P379 billion, including an estimated breach of P48 billion, forcing it to operate on an elevated budget in 2023.