^

Business

Marcos orders urgent importation of 64,050 MT of sugar amid stubborn inflation

Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 3:56pm
Marcos orders urgent importation of 64,050 MT of sugar amid stubborn inflation
Workers organized different kinds of repacked sugar at a store in Quezon City on August 11, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture to speed up the importation of 64,050 metric tons of refined sugar to stabilize the prices of the commodity.

In a memorandum order dated Tuesday, DA senior undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said Marcos was “concerned” with the “very high” November inflation rate for sugars, confectionery, and desserts at 38%.

Inflation surged 8% year-on-year last month, the highest print since November 2008, or during the Global Financial Crisis.

The rising costs of the commodity prompted Marcos, also the concurrent head of DA, to order the department “to take action and to stabilize sugar prices.”

The memorandum ordered Minimum Access Volume officer-in-charge Jocelyn Salvador to immediately convene the MAC Advisory Council and expedite the importation of sugar.

Inflation, as measured by changes in the consumer price index, has proven painful for Filipinos in past months.

The National Economic and Development Authority noted in August that sugar prices increased at a pace of 5% since the start of the year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Ramon Royandoyan 

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Whose idea was it?

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Junior said it was his idea to come up with a sovereign wealth fund. That proves my suspicion he was stricken with envy hobnobbing with other ASEAN leaders who were probably talking about their SWFs.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Year-to-date, the BOP incurred a $7.88 billion deficit.
Business
fbtw
SEC starts inquiry into PLDT sell-off

SEC starts inquiry into PLDT sell-off

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has commenced an inquiry into the selloff in shares of telco giant PLDT.
Business
fbtw

ACEN investing P4.1 billion into subsidiary

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is making an additional investment of P4.1 billion into a wholly owned subsidiary for the construction of a solar power project in Palauig, Zambales
Business
fbtw

Cash is king in 23

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
It was a pre-Christmas lunch with a savvy businessman and I was expecting it to start on an optimistic note. However, the first sentence from him was about a recession next year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT says no fraud in P48-B capex overspending as regulators start probe

PLDT says no fraud in P48-B capex overspending as regulators start probe

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
PLDT maintained there’s no fraud in relation to the budget overrun that triggered a management shake-up.
Business
fbtw
SEC to move payment channels online, offsite in 2023

SEC to move payment channels online, offsite in 2023

2 hours ago
The SEC is moving its payment channels online and offsite next year.
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO

By Glenn Chapman | 7 hours ago
Elon Musk late Tuesday said he will resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement.
Business
fbtw
BOP deficit swells to $7.87 billion in 11 months

BOP deficit swells to $7.87 billion in 11 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The country’s balance of payments deficit ballooned to $7.87 billion from January to November – a sharp reversal...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks rebound on bargain hunting

Philippine stocks rebound on bargain hunting

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Local stocks rebounded yesterday as investors hunted for bargains.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with