AirAsia Philippines offers one-way base fare for as low as P1,612 to Bangkok until Jan. 8, 2023

AirAsia Philippines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand partner up anew in stirring post-pandemic travel demand.[L-R] Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Titipun Pettrakul, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific of Tourism Authority of Thailand Tanes Petsuwan, AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, TAT leadership.

BANGKOK, Thailand — Low-cost airline AirAsia Philippines, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is now offering special flight rates for Filipino travelers to come to the “Land of Smiles”.

In enticing more tourists to visit Thailand, AirAsia Philippines offers a P1,612 one-way base fare for bookings made until January 8, 2023 as well as a one-way base fare of ?1,173 for Bangkok to Manila route until June 30, 2023.

At a press briefing held at the Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 in Bangkok on Dec. 8, AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said the airline has increased its flight frequency to Don Mueang International Airport from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to 11 times weekly since November due to “fast-rising demand” for the destination among its customers since July.

“It is an honor to be working closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand as we remain aggressive in the promotion of the country as a viable leisure destination for Filipinos,” Isla said during the media event.

“We are closing 2022 with 11 [times] weekly flights to Bangkok – twice every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday–to accommodate the fast-growing Filipino foot traffic to Thailand,” he added.

According to Isla, the Manila to Bangkok (MNL-DMK) route claimed the top spot among the airline’s preferred and most profitable international destinations in Q4 of 2022.

“The route posted an average of 82 percent load factor from September to November, going above the overall international average load factor of 71 percent in the same period,” he said.

As per AirAsia, passengers flown to DMK from October to November is already twice of the Q3 2022 total.

The airline chief cited the relaxation of Thailand’s border protocols that “immensely improved guest interest and confidence to travel to the Land of Smiles.”

Thailand has now fully re-opened its borders as travelers entering the country are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test result. All tourists can freely travel to Thailand.

Rebound in due time

For TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific Tanes Petsuwan, the partnership with the airline is a “good opportunity” to capitalize on as tourists are now flocking back to Southeast Asia.

“As air transportation is the primary means of transport for international travel, it is a major welcome that Air Asia Philippines has considered to provide more flights to Thailand this month,” Petsuwan said.

“TAT is looking for more collaborative partnerships to help boost the international tourism business by the increased seating capacity and more flights to Thailand,” he added.

Petsuwan said he is optimistic that the Philippines will rebound in due time to the original numbers during the pre-pandemic period.

Before COVID-19, Filipino visitors to Thailand recorded a 500,000 mark, according to TAT.

“We all know that these past two years of the travel industry [have] been a challenging period for all. Imposing strict travel restrictions has deterred travel to a deep decline, but this challenge has not stopped us from moving forward,” he noted.

He underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration in the recovery of the travel sector. “Looking ahead, future travel will inevitably look different, so data and market intelligence will be vital.”

The TAT official also encouraged tourists to travel during the weekday to decongest and reduce environmental and cultural wear and tear as it promotes a more sustainable tourism ecosystem.

“We wish to deliver fresh travel experiences through new segments like sustainable and responsible tourism and health and wellness; while still highlighting Thailand's strength in nature, food, and culture,” he emphasized.

For this coming year, he said TAT will continue to be promoted with the tagline “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” as the communication strategy for the international market.

Airasia Super App

As the pandemic has changed the travel behavior of people, Isla noted that the carrier is also leveraging the frictionless future of travel through its airasia Super App to be able to attract more tourists.

airasia Super App is an integrated lifestyle digital platform for the modern-day traveler providing end-to-end travel experience done only with a few taps. It brings solutions to three main phases of the traveler’s journey: booking (tickets and hotel), actual travel (check-in and boarding), and experience (shopping essentials and other trinkets).

AirAsia Philippines reminds its guests to regularly visit the airasia flysafe page for updates on flight schedules and travel protocols. Guests flying to Bangkok may book via the airasia website or the airasia Super App.

Guests may also visit the online platforms of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the latest on travel-related stories in the Land of Smiles: Website: www.tourismthailand.org, FB: www.facebook.com/TATPhilippines, IG: www.instagram.com/tatphilippines, TW: www.twitter.com/tatphils