SEC mulls accreditation of service providers

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2022 | 12:00am
SEC mulls accreditation of service providers
The SEC released for public comments the proposed rules on the accreditation of its company service provider (CSP) and company service agent (CSA) that can assist the transacting public in the registration of partnerships and corporations and the filing of other requirements.
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering accrediting service providers and agents who may assist the public in transactions with the SEC.

The same practice is currently observed in other jurisdictions such as Singapore, whose Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has institutionalized the accreditation of registered filing agents, the SEC said.

These agents will help the public in their transactions with the SEC including filing reportorial requirements.

The initiative seeks to limit and regulate a smaller filing group that will be responsible for the overall compliance of business entities in a timely manner, in order to avoid late fees and penalties.

The draft rules define a CSP as an accredited SEC-registered corporation or partnership or an entity registered with the Department of Trade and Industry.

A CSA, meanwhile, is an individual who may be independent or employed with a CSP, and is duly accredited by the SEC.

A CSP must employ an SEC-accredited CSA who will also act as its duly authorized representative.

Under the proposed rules of the SEC, the prospective CSAs must pass an online accreditation examination designed to determine their competency in the registration proceedings for corporations and partnerships.

Once issued, the certificate of accreditation for CSAs will be valid for three years, renewable upon applying and passing another accreditation test.

A partnership or corporation that intends to function as a CSP shall submit a copy of its certificate of registration and articles of incorporation/partnership, certificate of no derogatory information, certificate of employment and/or authorization of the CSA/s under its employ, and proof of registration with the Anti-Money Laundering Council, according to the SEC.

The SEC said it would randomly review the applications submitted by the CSA or CSP to ensure compliance, correctness and completeness of the registration.

Penalties will be imposed against CSAs and CSPs for errors and violations found during the post-audit review of the submitted registration documents.

Service providers will be required to provide a fixed table of payment or compensation, which shall be ready, available and applicable to all clients.

