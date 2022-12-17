^

Business

Stocks retreat as recession fears grow

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Stocks retreat as recession fears grow
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,496.50, down 70.30 points or 1.07 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell to 3,400.13, down by 30.76 points or 0.90 percent.
Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks declined yesterday along with other Asian markets as continued interest rate hikes and a steadfast hawkish stance by major central banks fuelled global recession worries and sapped risk sentiment.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,496.50, down 70.30 points or 1.07 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell to 3,400.13, down by 30.76 points or 0.90 percent.

Total value turnover reached P7.3 billion. Market breadth was negative, 99 to 65, while 40 issues were unchanged.

“Philippine shares extended their drop as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of a looming recession (in the US),” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

Interest rates went up in Europe, Britain and several other regions on Thursday, following a US raise on Wednesday, and central bankers’ vows to keep on hiking rates until inflation is tamed had markets worried about a potential recession.

In the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Thursday in a widely expected move.

However, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla told Bloomberg TV that the likelihood of zero rate hikes in the next two rate setting meetings is now “extremely low.”

“Asian stock markets are trading in the negative territory for a second consecutive day on concerns that the hawkish stance of global central banks will push the economy into a recession,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note.

The prospect of higher near-term rates also has investors nervous about longer-run growth, as there are growing signs that a worldwide slowdown is gathering steam.

The European Central Bank hiked its key rate by 50 basis points (bps) like the Fed, with both opting for a smaller increase than previously, but it flagged that there were more hikes to come than investors had expected. The Bank of England announced a 50 bps hike, too, and forecast more.

Thailand’s central bank chief said while its economy continues to recover, it still faces challenges, adding that the bank is ready to adjust the pace of interest rate hikes if necessary.

PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hands off BSP reserves

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We may yet see the day when we will need sufficient reserves in the BSP and regret tying up or losing what we had in this Maharlika Wealth Fund. It could be soon, given the volatility of the international economic...
Business
fbtw
Senate to study Maharlika fund as minority warns against rush

Senate to study Maharlika fund as minority warns against rush

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Senators said they will “definitely be studying” the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund after President Marcos...
Business
fbtw
Villar-led PREIT goes public amid market gloom

Villar-led PREIT goes public amid market gloom

1 day ago
By the time trading ended, PREIT traded up 6.67% to close P1.6 apiece. 
Business
fbtw

Lucio Co firm forms new liquor unit

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Lucio Co-owned The Keepers Holdings is incorporating a new subsidiary, Fertuna Distributions Inc.
Business
fbtw
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 days ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Medalla now supports wealth fund, but calls for safeguards

38 minutes ago
he proposed establishment of a sovereign wealth fund could help attract foreign direct investments into the Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said.
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat as recession fears grow

Stocks retreat as recession fears grow

By Iris Gonzales | 38 minutes ago
Local stocks declined yesterday along with other Asian markets as continued interest rate hikes and a steadfast hawkish stance...
Business
fbtw

Doing less and living more more

By Francis J. Kong | 38 minutes ago
One day, Henry Thoreau told his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson that the key to the good life was to “simplify, simplify, simplify.” Emerson replied that “just using one word might have sufficed.”...
Business
fbtw

PLDT gets P9 billion more from sale of towers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 38 minutes ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has sold another batch of tower assets for more than P9 billion, this time to the Aboitiz Group, expanding its war chest for network upgrades in 2023.
Business
fbtw
Panlilio named CEO of the Year at Asian telco event

Panlilio named CEO of the Year at Asian telco event

38 minutes ago
PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio has been recognized as CEO of the Year at the recently concluded Asia Communications...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with