Stocks retreat as recession fears grow

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,496.50, down 70.30 points or 1.07 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell to 3,400.13, down by 30.76 points or 0.90 percent.

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks declined yesterday along with other Asian markets as continued interest rate hikes and a steadfast hawkish stance by major central banks fuelled global recession worries and sapped risk sentiment.

Total value turnover reached P7.3 billion. Market breadth was negative, 99 to 65, while 40 issues were unchanged.

“Philippine shares extended their drop as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of a looming recession (in the US),” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

Interest rates went up in Europe, Britain and several other regions on Thursday, following a US raise on Wednesday, and central bankers’ vows to keep on hiking rates until inflation is tamed had markets worried about a potential recession.

In the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Thursday in a widely expected move.

However, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla told Bloomberg TV that the likelihood of zero rate hikes in the next two rate setting meetings is now “extremely low.”

“Asian stock markets are trading in the negative territory for a second consecutive day on concerns that the hawkish stance of global central banks will push the economy into a recession,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note.

The prospect of higher near-term rates also has investors nervous about longer-run growth, as there are growing signs that a worldwide slowdown is gathering steam.

The European Central Bank hiked its key rate by 50 basis points (bps) like the Fed, with both opting for a smaller increase than previously, but it flagged that there were more hikes to come than investors had expected. The Bank of England announced a 50 bps hike, too, and forecast more.

Thailand’s central bank chief said while its economy continues to recover, it still faces challenges, adding that the bank is ready to adjust the pace of interest rate hikes if necessary.