Fixed wireless use seen to rise

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may expand its fixed wireless access (FWA) segment in 2023, as the telco industry tries to serve areas that are difficult to reach through traditional infrastructure.

In a report, Ookla said emerging economies such as the Philippines are expected to rely on FWA services next year as part of efforts to connect remote locations to the internet.

“Emerging markets like Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria and the Philippines are seeing an uptick in FWA adoption, and there is a growing interest in India, too,” Ookla said.

Ookla said telco providers worldwide saw the benefit of using FWA solutions to activate 5G services in areas where it is challenging and costly to put up fiber cables. In the US, for instance, telco giants like T-Mobile exploited the use of FWA to gain 1.6 million new subscribers for this year alone.

“FWA solutions received renewed interest in 2022 as a key use case for 5G networks and as a way to connect rural and underserved areas. In fact, a third of service providers are offering 5G FWA,” it said.

FWA provides 4G or 5G wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access to customers through the use of radio frequencies instead of fiber cables.

“With the demand for fast networks growing, FWA offers an excellent opportunity to cover areas that are too costly to lay fiber and is an alternative to fixed networks,” Ookla said.