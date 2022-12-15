^

Business

Villar-led PREIT goes public amid market gloom

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 5:16pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Villar Group’s second real estate investment trust offering debuted in the local bourse on Thursday, pulling through despite the gloom surrounding trading today.

Morning activities proved choppy for Premiere Island Power REIT Corp. (PREIT), as it traded at an intraday low of P1.37. By the time trading ended, PREIT traded up 6.67% to close P1.6 apiece. 

The Villar Group’s first REIT offering debuted in June 2022.

As it is, PREIT earns most of its keep by leasing land to power plants owned by other Villar companies. These power plants supply electricity to Siquijor Island and Camotes Island. 

PREIT is projected to earn dividend yields at 9.56% in 2023.

Proceeds will be used to buy and develop more real estate leased out to other Villar companies. Its prospectus indicated that it was angling to become a renewable energy REIT, hinting that some land purchases could be used for renewable energy projects in the future. 

Trader Aniceto Pangan explained why PREIT proved enticing for investors amid gloomy sentiment. 

“With PREIT's minimal risk of not being able to meet its income and dividend projection and with contracted power supply agreements of more than 10 years plus fuel price pass through provisions on its contract, the projected stable dividend yield of more than 9% attracts a number of investors on PREIT IPO especially with the low interest rate environment,” he said. 

PREIT’s IPO was fully subscribed despite a less-than-ideal environment for companies that want to go public. 

The law mandates REIT companies to distribute 90% of its annual distributable income as dividends. 

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, saw market turbulence plaguing PREIT’s maiden offering. 

“$PREIT's listing today was troubled by its weak open and much of the day was on the red. It was a forced moc up (market on close) that made $PREIT closed at 6.67% higher. As to the reason why it was moc up, well... why not?,” he said. 

Another analyst who refused to be identified meanwhile noted that PREIT shares were just bought up towards the close of the market, “so too soon to say anything.”

IPO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth prospects of the Philippine economy but remained wary on the effects of inflation...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 31% in months

Vehicle sales up 31% in months

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 11 months of the year, driven by growing consumer...
Business
fbtw

Megawide property unit to spend P3 billion for new mid-rise projects

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The group of engineering tycoon Edgar Saavedra is targeting to disrupt the real estate industry with its property company, PH1 World Developers.
Business
fbtw

UP New Clark City campus breaks ground

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The construction of a University of the Philippines campus in New Clark City has started, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority
Business
fbtw
Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Share prices rebounded by 32.69 points or 0.50 percent to settle at 6,615.07 as US inflation turned out to be “cooler-thanexpected,”...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP continues inflation fight but goes easy with rate hikes

BSP continues inflation fight but goes easy with rate hikes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Following its rate-setting meeting on Thursday, the Monetary Board raised interest rates by 50 basis points.
Business
fbtw
Finance chief Diokno wants Marcos to certify Maharlika fund as urgent

Finance chief Diokno wants Marcos to certify Maharlika fund as urgent

4 hours ago
A mix of public funds and dividends from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will be used as seed money for the MIF, based on...
Business
fbtw
Meralco signs emergency power deal after San Miguel fallout

Meralco signs emergency power deal after San Miguel fallout

6 hours ago
In a statement, the Pangilinan-led power distributor said that the EPSA will cover a supply of 300 megawatts baseload capacity...
Business
fbtw
Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

9 hours ago
Does that mean that PREIT will fail and that its IPO investors will be disappointed?
Business
fbtw
What does it mean for SPNEC&rsquo;s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

What does it mean for SPNEC’s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

9 hours ago
Truth is, SPNEC is a lot more like the guy with the taco dreams than the tito with all the money, so the deck is stacked against...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with