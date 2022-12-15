^

Business

DOF, Landbank move to make procurement more efficient

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) and the Land Bank of the Philippines are moving to streamline and expedite the procurement of government goods and services.

The DOF and Landbank recently inked a memorandum of agreement for the Government Purchase Card (GPC) program that will facilitate a more streamlined and efficient payment method for the procurement of goods and services.

Under the agreement, authorized DOF employees will be provided with a Landbank GPC to pay for eligible purchases.

These include travel and representation expenses, miscellaneous small-value purchases, hotel and lodging, computer software, services, and digital context, and fuel, automotive parts, and services, among others.

Finance chief Benjamin Diokno said the GPC program would serve as an important tool to eliminate procurement lead time, reduce procurement workload, facilitate quicker payments, and reduce administrative costs and time wasted in the liquidation process.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo, for her part, said the program would further support the DOF in improving operational efficiency and promoting transparency in the disbursement of public funds.

This is also in line with the government’s thrust toward expediting the country’s digital transformation for better services.

The GPC program is a joint initiative of the Bureau of the Treasury, Department of Budget and Management, and Landbank that aims to promote a convenient, transparent and efficient payment process to further drive public digital financial management.

The program helps reduce cash handling by limiting the frequency and amount of cash advances, and shortens the liquidation period of obligations to suppliers of goods and services.

It also enables government agencies to develop a database of financial information derived from the transaction records of purchasing card activities that can be used to improve overall financial management.

The DOF is the second agency to implement the GPC program, following its successful pilot implementation with the Treasury and approval by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for full implementation.

DOF

LANDBANK
