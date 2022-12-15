^

Business

Megawide property unit to spend P3 billion for new mid-rise projects

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The group of engineering tycoon Edgar Saavedra is targeting to disrupt the real estate industry with its property company, PH1 World Developers.

In a press briefing yesterday, Saavedra said PH1 World Developers has tapped Megawide as its contractor.

The company is spending up to P3 billion for the Modan Lofts project, a three-tower development of mid-rise buildings, Saavedra said.

PH1 World Developers president Gigi Alcantara said the first tower is already 20 percent sold.

The project is now available for pre-selling with young professionals and start-up families as the ideal market.

The value proposition is the extra space offered by the company. This is done through Add-Loft Technology, which is a PH1 innovation in its residential projects.

Add-Loft helps create additional space in the units that can be customized and personalized by the user depending on one’s lifestyle.

Megawide is PH1’s contractor for the project. It also built the previous two projects of PH1 and is expected to utilize its brand of engineering innovation for Ortigas Hills.

“Megawide has always been our trusted partner builder and we’re confident that Ortigas Hills will be engineered using innovative methodologies that meet proper engineering standards,” Alcantara said.

“Taytay is an extraordinary residential location providing accessibility to malls, hospitals, city halls, churches, public markets and other commercial establishments,” he said.

The development is close to the Ortigas business district, which also makes it an ideal location for young and working professionals.

Modan Lofts will offer 1,000 units with the completion targeted by 2026.

The company is projecting P6.5 billion to P6.8 billion in sales from the project, which marks the company’s third offering after its flagship project, The Hive Residences also in Taytay and My Enso Lofts in Timog.

MEGAWIDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth prospects of the Philippine economy but remained wary on the effects of inflation...
Business
fbtw

Keeping up with the Jokowis

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
This sovereign wealth fund idea is probably a case of keeping up with the Jokowis in our region.
Business
fbtw

Making the Maharlika Wealth Fund work  for Phl development

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Despite the strong controversy surrounding the creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund, which is designed to assist in funding the requirements of national development investments, the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
Business
fbtw
EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

By Max Delany | 13 hours ago
EU leaders meet their counterparts from Southeast Asia for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, looking to bolster ties in the...
Business
fbtw

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales up 31% in months

Vehicle sales up 31% in months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 11 months of the year, driven by growing consumer...
Business
fbtw
ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has raised its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines this year, following the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Wall Street stocks soared while European and Asian markets dropped yesterday as investors braced for interest rate decisions...
Business
fbtw
BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is finalizing a policy framework for basic merchant accounts to accelerate the digital onboarding...
Business
fbtw
Budget hike urged to address climate change

Budget hike urged to address climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is being urged to encourage green lending and investments to make funds available to fight climate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with