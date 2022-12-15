VMC, LT Group cancel AAC purchase deal

MANILA, Philippines — Sugar miller Victorias Milling Co. Inc. (VMC) has mutually terminated its deal with the LT Group to acquire Asian Alcohol Corp. (AAC).

Last September, VMC signed a sale and purchase agreement with the LT Group Inc. namely Tanduay Distillers Inc., Prior Holdings Inc., and Castelbridge Investment Corp. to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding capital stock of AAC.

Under the deal, shareholders of the manufacturer of rectified and denatured alcohol sold 738.33 million common shares to VMC for a total of P2.21 billion.

AAC was supposed to become a wholly owned unit of VMC and will support the latter’s thrust to become a fully integrated sugar business by diversifying into ethanol and power.

However, both parties have “mutually agreed” to cancel the deal “in view of the recent global, as well as local economic and political events affecting the relevant industries.”

In a separate disclosure, VMC said the deal was cancelled due to the difficult sugar and foreign exchange environment.

“The unusual market developments in the sugar industry, not to mention the steady pressure against the Philippine peso in an industry that requires heavy capital expenditures constrained Victorias Milling Co Inc. to take a more prudent position on the transaction consistent with its status as a company under corporate rehabilitation,” it said.

Fot its part, the LT Group said Tanduay recognized and acknowledged the present difficult environment surrounding the sugar industry.

“It will on the other hand, continue to find other beneficial avenues for deriving best value from its investment in Asian Alcohol,” the firm said.

VMC is primarily engaged in integrated raw and refined sugar manufacturing with facilities in Negros Occidental.

It also has businesses in food processing, leisure, real estate, and energy generation.

Since 2018, VMC has upgraded and expanded its existing distillery facility in Manapla, Negros Occidental, to produce ethanol, which now has a production capacity of 36 million liters.

Moreover, VMC said the company – being under corporate rehabilitation – is mandated to continuously create measures to attain sustainable financial stability.

In 1997, VMC filed a petition for rehabilitation with the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) because of financial difficulties.

The trading of VMC shares in the PSE was suspended, but on May 21, 2012, the SEC and the PSE lifted the suspension order.

As part of VMC’s debt restructuring, the restructured trade liabilities were also fully paid in 2013.

In its quarterly report, VMC said it was still under rehabilitation as of May 31. A rehabilitation receiver continues to monitor, together with the elected board of directors and committees, the successful completion of the rehabilitation of VMC.