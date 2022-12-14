^

Business

Solar Philippines not pushing through with real estate deals

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  A collaboration between Solar Philippines and an unnamed company has turned sour over discussions relating to land owned by listed SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC).

SPNEC told the local bourse yesterday that its parent company, Solar Philippines, previously received a proposal from a company with which it has a joint venture for the purchase of its land.

However, SPNEC said Solar Philippines did not accept the proposal, which led to several meetings “where they disagreed on various reserved matters that require the approval of both parties under the shareholders’ agreement of the joint venture.”

SPNEC said that if unresolved, this may result in the parties each submitting a bid, where the party bidding the higher price would buy out the other party.

Solar Philippines  is seeking an outcome that will  responsibly maximize the value per share of SPNEC.

“As such, Solar Philippines is exploring various options to approach these developments for the best interest of shareholders of SPNEC, while also acting in the best interest of the JV, which Solar Philippines believes means both not accepting the proposal that it received and maintaining its position on these reserved matters,” the company said.

“Considering Solar Philippines’ respect for this company in its JV and the stage of these talks, Solar Philippines believes it prudent not to name the company, but is making this disclosure to apprise the public of discussions relating to land owned by SPNEC, given the large proportion of SPNEC’s value per share related to its landbank,” the company added.

Solar Philippines earlier said it has gained significant headway in its plans to develop the world’s largest solar farm, having been able to secure over 2,000 hectares of landbank for its solar developments.

Solar Philippines said it is likewise seeking the use for its land that will realize the highest value for SPNEC shareholders.

Philippine trade deficit narrows in October on surprise export growth

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

GDP growth to fall below 2023 target

Trade gap narrows in October  

Government adds P261 billion in extra budget for 2022

