Counterfeiting, piracy complaints down in 11 months

MANILA, Philippines — Reports and complaints on counterfeiting and piracy dropped by 40 percent to 92 in January to November this year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said yesterday.

The figure is lower than the 153 recorded reports and complaints in the same period last year.

Of the total, 70 are for counterfeiting while 22 are for piracy, according to the IPOPHL-IP Rights Enforcement Office (IEO).

The agency said counterfeiting accounted for 75 percent of the total reports and complaints received.

It said apparel, such as shoes, clothes, bags and eyewear remain to be the most counterfeited goods in the market with a share of 61.9 percent.

“This was followed by perfume and beauty products (7.9 percent), gadgets (7.9 percent), food (4.8 percent), home items (4.8 percent), automotive materials (3.2 percent), cigarettes (3.2 percent) and pharmaceuticals/medical products (1.6 percent),” IPOPHL said.

Software now tops the list of concerns for piracy with a 33.3 percent share.

Shows and movies followed with a 28.6 percent share; artworks and paintings (19 percent); general eBooks (14.3 percent); educational books and eBooks (4.8 percent).

Concerned citizens continued to be the most active IP violation reporters with 76.1 percent of the total reports, IPOPHL said.

It said that it is starting to see brand-owners take charge of IP rights reports and complaints, making up 23.4 percent of reporter classification.

Meanwhile, IPOPHL said the online space remains to be the leading source of IP violations. Facebook still tops this list, making up for 60.6 percent of online reports and complaints.

This was followed by other websites (15 percent); Shopee (12.1 percent); Instagram (six percent); and Lazada (five percent).