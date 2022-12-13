Aboitiz Infra submits proposal to build bulk water project in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has submitted an unsolicited proposal to Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) to put up a 30 million liters per day of desalinated bulk water project to boost the water requirements of Cebu.

In a statement yesterday, AIC said it has collaborated with Singapore-based multinational technology partner Keppel Infrastructure to bring world-class water treatment technologies to the Philippines.

This as it intends to utilize Keppel Infrastructure’s expertise and technologies in building and operating a desalination plant in Cebu, wherein raw saltwater will be treated using the reverse osmosis water treatment technology to produce safe drinking water.

With its proposal, AIC aims to help MCWD address its current water challenges by offering a reliable and alternative water source that can provide sustainable, safe and clean drinking water to more Cebuanos.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital is eager to bring to Cebu this leading technology and world class expertise to help address the city’s huge demand for clean, safe and sustainable drinking water. With this facility that is designed in such a way where technology is in harmony with the environment, we hope to provide Cebuanos better access to water to meet their present and future needs,” AIC president and CEO Cosette Canilao said.

The desalination plant project is part of AIC’s thrust to continue developing smart and sustainable infrastructure solutions in the country.

Both AIC and Keppel Infrastructure have proven track records for developing and running key water infrastructure solutions that benefit communities internationally.

AIC said it is committed to drive sustainability throughout its business as it pursues innovative infrastructure solutions that carefully take into account their impact to the environment, as aligned with the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation journey and its goal of becoming the country’s first techglomerate.

Currently, it manages LIMA Water Corp. (LWC), the water service provider of LIMA Estate, which is the leading mixed-use development located in Batangas.