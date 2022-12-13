Landbank releases P213 million loan for pineapple production

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Bank of the Philippines is supporting pineapple production in South Cotabato with a P212.8-million loan.

Landbank signed a loan with the Laconon 100 Multi-Purpose Cooperative (LMPC) to finance the co-op’s pineapple production and agricultural modernization efforts, to help sustain the growth of the local pineapple industry in the province.

The financial support is expected to boost the production of pineapple farms managed by LMPC, with a combined area of over 1,400 hectares in the municipalities of T’boli, Surallah, Lake Sebu and Banga.

“Landbank remains committed to empowering agricultural cooperatives nationwide via accessible financing. Through co-ops like LMPC, we are able to extend a wide range of services and opportunities to farmers and fishers, while contributing to advance local food security,” Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said.

Of the total loans, LMPC will utilize P200 million as working capital to support the production requirements of its 445 pineapple farmer-members, including the purchase of farm inputs.

Meanwhile, P7.8 million will be used to purchase two farm tractors and one monitoring vehicle for land preparation and field monitoring to effectively respond to urgent farm needs.

The remaining P5 million will be allocated for LMPC’s cassava and corn trading activities.

At the same time, Landbank, LMPC and Dole Philippines Inc. (Dolefil) also renewed their pineapple growership tie-up covered by a tripartite memorandum of agreement, initially implemented in 2017.

Under the agreement, Landbank will provide credit assistance and other loan support services to LMPC, with Dolefil serving as the exclusive market of the co-op’s pineapple produce while extending technical assistance throughout the whole production cycle.

In 2003, LMPC dealt with financial difficulties due to the unexpected closure of its anchor firm and primary pineapple produce buyer but was able to recover with Landbank’s credit assistance in 2017.

“Through all the trials we faced, Landbank never left us. We have recovered from the slump and now we have over P200 million loan line to continue to serve our members and provide employment to the community,” LMPC chairperson Rhoda Pecadizo said.