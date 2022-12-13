^

Business

ERC stops service disconnection of customers

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered several retail electricity suppliers (RES) to stop issuing notices of disconnections, while distribution utilities (DUs) and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) were ordered to refrain from disconnecting the electricity supply of their contestable customers.

The ERC said 13 cease and desist orders (CDO) were issued by the commission following the hearings conducted on several petitions for dispute resolution filed by contestable consumers.

According to the electric power industry regulator, cases were filed by consumers due to differing interpretations by the parties on the propriety of the imposition by RES of fuel cost recovery adjustments or incremental fuel cost increase.

The ERC said contestable customers have complained that their contracts prescribed fixed rates, but the adjustments are now being claimed unilaterally by their suppliers in violation of their supply contracts.

RES respondents, meanwhile, raised jurisdictional issues against the ERC.

DUs and the IEMOP, the operator of the wholesale electricity spot market, on the other hand, were impleaded since the issuance of notices and the disconnections of service are performed by such parties.

The ERC said it has directed the parties to maintain the status quo while the motions to dismiss filed by the RES are being evaluated by the commission.

The parties are required to observe the terms and conditions of their supply agreements during this period, it said.

“Consumers are assured of continuous electricity supply pending the final resolution by the ERC by the issuance of the CDOs as part of the latter’s mandate to protect consumer interests,” the ERC said.

Under Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), the ERC is authorized to issue cease and desist orders after due notice and hearing.

The ERC said existing jurisprudence also states that it may issue provisional reliefs, such as injunctive reliefs on motion of the party in the case, or on its own initiative.

The ERC last October raised alarm over the rising complaints received from contestable customers on the alleged improper implementation and, in some cases, unilateral termination by suppliers of the retail supply contracts.

The ERC has reported of having received 16 complaints, with a total demand of 123.69 megawatts (MW).

Of these large or contestable customers, it said nine belong to major manufacturing industries that are vital to the Philippine economy.

“While the letters on file cover 16 complaints with the ERC, it appears that many more contestable customers are affected, thus, this 126 MW is just a fraction of the capacity affected,” ERC chairperson and CEO Monalisa Dimalanta said.

“We are taking this seriously especially since these contestable customers belong to industries which are critical to our economic recovery,” she added.

Contestable customers are large end-users that are able to purchase power directly from suppliers or RES under the retail competition and open access program (RCOA) under EPIRA.

ERC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pension funds

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Business
fbtw
Mercedes Gotianun of Filinvest Group passes away

Mercedes Gotianun of Filinvest Group passes away

8 hours ago
She was 94.
Business
fbtw

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines &lsquo;needs&rsquo; Maharlika fund
play

Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

13 hours ago
In his first public remarks about the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that establishing...
Business
fbtw
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FDI slumps further to $626 million in September

FDI slumps further to $626 million in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments declined for the fourth straight month, tumbling by 7.9 percent to a two-month...
Business
fbtw
Globe gets enough funds to settle 2023 debts

Globe gets enough funds to settle 2023 debts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has raised enough funds to cover its debt payments next year after it received nearly P10 billion...
Business
fbtw
Meralco issues notice of claim to SPPC

Meralco issues notice of claim to SPPC

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The Manila Electric Co. has issued a notice of claim to San Miguel Global Power’s South Premiere Power Corp. to cover...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank financing arm strengthens personal lending business

Security Bank financing arm strengthens personal lending business

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
The financing arm of listed Security Bank Corp. has partnered with the largest network retailer in Luzon in its bid to further...
Business
fbtw
Stocks end flat amid concerns over rate hikes

Stocks end flat amid concerns over rate hikes

By Iris Gonzales | 39 minutes ago
The Philippine stock market ended flat yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with