ERC stops service disconnection of customers

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered several retail electricity suppliers (RES) to stop issuing notices of disconnections, while distribution utilities (DUs) and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) were ordered to refrain from disconnecting the electricity supply of their contestable customers.

The ERC said 13 cease and desist orders (CDO) were issued by the commission following the hearings conducted on several petitions for dispute resolution filed by contestable consumers.

According to the electric power industry regulator, cases were filed by consumers due to differing interpretations by the parties on the propriety of the imposition by RES of fuel cost recovery adjustments or incremental fuel cost increase.

The ERC said contestable customers have complained that their contracts prescribed fixed rates, but the adjustments are now being claimed unilaterally by their suppliers in violation of their supply contracts.

RES respondents, meanwhile, raised jurisdictional issues against the ERC.

DUs and the IEMOP, the operator of the wholesale electricity spot market, on the other hand, were impleaded since the issuance of notices and the disconnections of service are performed by such parties.

The ERC said it has directed the parties to maintain the status quo while the motions to dismiss filed by the RES are being evaluated by the commission.

The parties are required to observe the terms and conditions of their supply agreements during this period, it said.

“Consumers are assured of continuous electricity supply pending the final resolution by the ERC by the issuance of the CDOs as part of the latter’s mandate to protect consumer interests,” the ERC said.

Under Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), the ERC is authorized to issue cease and desist orders after due notice and hearing.

The ERC said existing jurisprudence also states that it may issue provisional reliefs, such as injunctive reliefs on motion of the party in the case, or on its own initiative.

The ERC last October raised alarm over the rising complaints received from contestable customers on the alleged improper implementation and, in some cases, unilateral termination by suppliers of the retail supply contracts.

The ERC has reported of having received 16 complaints, with a total demand of 123.69 megawatts (MW).

Of these large or contestable customers, it said nine belong to major manufacturing industries that are vital to the Philippine economy.

“While the letters on file cover 16 complaints with the ERC, it appears that many more contestable customers are affected, thus, this 126 MW is just a fraction of the capacity affected,” ERC chairperson and CEO Monalisa Dimalanta said.

“We are taking this seriously especially since these contestable customers belong to industries which are critical to our economic recovery,” she added.

Contestable customers are large end-users that are able to purchase power directly from suppliers or RES under the retail competition and open access program (RCOA) under EPIRA.