Mercedes Gotianun of Filinvest Group passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Mercedes Gotianun, chairperson emerita of conglomerate Filinvest Group of Companies, passed away on Sunday. She was 94.

Chita, as she was fondly known, was married to the late Andrew Gotianun Sr., the founder of Filinvest Development Corp.

“She was regarded as the perfect complement to the visionary leader as his tireless implementor. Widely admired for her work ethic, she was known to be organized, determined, and energetic. She persevered to accomplish her goals extraordinarily,” a statement released Monday by Filinvest read.

Gotianun was the first female president of a universal bank in the country. She was the co-founder of Family Bank and Trust Co. She led the bank back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, which was the precursor to BPI Family Savings Bank.

She graduated valedictorian from the College of the Holy Spirit throughout elementary and high school. When she started university studies, she was a scholar and graduated magna cum laude with a BS Pharmacy degree from the University of the Philippines.

Back in 2017, she was GoNegosyo’s Legacy Awardee in the Filipina Entrepreneurs Awards.

Gotianun, a member of the Sigma Delta Phi sorority, received the Mariang Maya award. The award was given to distinguished sorority members.

Gotianun was eldest among her eight siblings.

Gotianun’s legacy rested on the founding of on the country’s conglomerates. The company did not start out big, as she and her husband started the firm targeted towards financing of secondhand cars back in 1955. The Gotianun family later widened its reach by partnering with foreign institutions to expand their foothold in consumer finance.

Gotianun and her family ranked 19 among the country’s wealthiest this year. According to Forbes, the family's net worth hit $1.09 billion.