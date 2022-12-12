^

Mercedes Gotianun of Filinvest Group passes away

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 4:04pm
Mercedes Gotianun of Filinvest Group passes away
Chita, as she was fondly known, was married to the late Andrew Gotianun, Sr, the founder of Filinvest Development Corp.
Filinvest / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Mercedes Gotianun, chairperson emerita of conglomerate Filinvest Group of Companies, passed away on Sunday. She was 94.

Chita, as she was fondly known, was married to the late Andrew Gotianun Sr., the founder of Filinvest Development Corp.

“She was regarded as the perfect complement to the visionary leader as his tireless implementor. Widely admired for her work ethic, she was known to be organized, determined, and energetic. She persevered to accomplish her goals extraordinarily,” a statement released Monday by Filinvest read. 

Gotianun was the first female president of a universal bank in the country. She was the co-founder of Family Bank and Trust Co. She led the bank back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, which was the precursor to BPI Family Savings Bank. 

She graduated valedictorian from the College of the Holy Spirit throughout elementary and high school. When she started university studies, she was a scholar and graduated magna cum laude with a BS Pharmacy degree from the University of the Philippines. 

Back in 2017, she was GoNegosyo’s Legacy Awardee in the Filipina Entrepreneurs Awards. 

Gotianun, a member of the Sigma Delta Phi sorority, received the Mariang Maya award. The award was given to distinguished sorority members. 

Gotianun was eldest among her eight siblings. 

Gotianun’s legacy rested on the founding of on the country’s conglomerates. The company did not start out big, as she and her husband started the firm targeted towards financing of secondhand cars back in 1955. The Gotianun family later widened its reach by partnering with foreign institutions to expand their foothold in consumer finance. 

Gotianun and her family ranked 19 among the country’s wealthiest this year. According to Forbes, the family's net worth hit $1.09 billion.

FILINVEST LAND INC.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Pension funds

By Boo Chanco
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Government debt payments slashed by half in October

By Louisse Maureen Simeon
The government brought down its debt payments in October amid a decline in principal amortization, with still about 30 percent...
Villar's TV network targets full nationwide broadcast in March

By Iris Gonzales
ALLTV, the startup broadcast network of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., is targeting to go on full nationwide reach by March next year.
Kaliwa Dam project pushing through – MWSS

By Danessa Rivera
The development of the controversial New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project is pushing through, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.
DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

By Franco Luna
"It is not a recommendation. Those social cards that were uploaded on our social media accounts were just our advocacy campaign....
FDIs brace for global recession as inflows retreat in September

By Ramon Royandoyan
Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday showed that while FDIs amounted to $626 million in net inflows,...
SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

5 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized individuals and organizations which have helped the commission champion...
Marcos says Philippines 'needs' Maharlika fund

5 hours ago
In his first public remarks about the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that establishing...
Quick Take: China's "reopened" economy and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
For anyone that has followed China's response to COVID, this is a wild departure from the party line...
