Meralco sees 6% growth in energy sales for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is looking to surpass its pre-pandemic energy sales this year as power demand across its franchise area continues to increase.

Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer customer retail services Ferdinand Geluz said the company expects energy sales to grow by around six percent this year, fueled by the recovery in the commercial and industrial sectors.

“We are looking at close to six percent GWh sales growth for the year compared to 2021 and this is actually also four percent higher than 2019 numbers (pre-pandemic year),” Geluz said.

In the nine months ending September, Meralco’s consolidated distribution utility energy sales expanded by six percent year-on-year to 36,553 gigawatt hours (GWh), surpassing pre-pandemic levels as the commercial segment continued to recover.

Monthly sales volumes continued to stay above the 4,000-GWh level during the third quarter, resulting in a seven percent growth for the period compared with last year.

Meralco said the resumption of face-to-face schooling, improvement in employment rates, and less restrictions in commercial and social activities provided more legroom for businesses to recover and expand in the third quarter.

With less restrictions this year, the company said demand continued to recover and grow toward pre-pandemic levels in high-performing sectors such as retail, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

It said onsite schooling has also boosted sales volume in the education and transport sectors.

With customers returning to work onsite and schools shifting back to face-to-face set-up, however, household demand has slowed down but the aggressive energization activities and renewed demand from university dormitories and condominiums in central business districts are helping offset the decline.

Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa earlier said that surpassing pre-pandemic levels in the company’s consolidated sales volumes signifies that demand for power, particularly from the commercial segment, will continue to grow as the country recovers and moves forward from the pandemic.

Meralco as of end-September has a consolidated customer count of 7.6 million, up three percent from­­ 7.4 million in the same period last year.