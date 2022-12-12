Diokno wants Pagcor to focus on regulator role

Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Pagcor should make its role certain, reviving yet again the previous administration’s plan to sell the agency’s gaming assets.

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) should just stick to its regulatory role amid a proposal to include it in the contributors to the Maharlika Wealth Fund.

“Pagcor is a regulator but at the same time it operates gambling companies. That’s wrong. If you’re a regulator, stick to that. You cannot run gambling casinos,” Diokno told reporters.

“It’s like saying that you have a central bank and yet you’re also running a bank. That cannot work,” he said.

This as Pagcor continues to have a conflicting role as it regulates, authorizes and licenses games of chance, games of cards and games of numbers, particularly casino gaming in the Philippines. But on the other side, it also operates over 40 casinos nationwide.

Based on the proposal, Pagcor will infuse 10 percent of its gross gaming revenue to the Maharlika Wealth Fund, alongside investments from government financial institutions, the central bank, and from royalties, among others.

Amid such development, Diokno argued that Pagcor should differentiate its role as it cannot be both a regulator and operator.

“We can privatize its operations so Pagcor can stick to being a regulator,” Diokno said.

The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) is already in the process of evaluating the decoupling of the functions of Pagcor.

Such a plan has long been floated but did not push through due to some “resistance”, according to the finance chief.

Former finance secretary Carlos Dominguez had eyed to privatize the gaming operations of Pagcor to help the government generate additional revenues.

However, the Duterte administration was not able to pursue such plans amid potential revenue loss after the disposal of its gaming operations.

But an earlier government estimate showed that privatizing the gaming industry could yield around P300 billion in additional income per year.

As mandated by law, Pagcor is tasked to provide portions of its earnings to the Bureau of the Treasury, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Philippine Sports Commission, and local governments hosting Pagcor casinos, among others.

Pagcor is also tapped to provide funds for the implementation of vital laws such as the Early Childhood Care and Development program, the Sports Incentives and Benefits Act, the National Cultural Heritage Act, and the Renewable Energy Act.