^

Business

Diokno wants Pagcor to focus on regulator role

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Diokno wants Pagcor to focus on regulator role
Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Pagcor should make its role certain, reviving yet again the previous administration’s plan to sell the agency’s gaming assets.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) should just stick to its regulatory role amid a proposal to include it in the contributors to the Maharlika Wealth Fund.

Diokno said Pagcor should make its role certain, reviving yet again the previous administration’s plan to sell the agency’s gaming assets.

“Pagcor is a regulator but at the same time it operates gambling companies. That’s wrong. If you’re a regulator, stick to that. You cannot run gambling casinos,” Diokno told reporters.

“It’s like saying that you have a central bank and yet you’re also running a bank. That cannot work,” he said.

This as Pagcor continues to have a conflicting role as it regulates, authorizes and licenses games of chance, games of cards and games of numbers, particularly casino gaming in the Philippines. But on the other side, it also operates over 40 casinos nationwide.

Based on the proposal, Pagcor will infuse 10 percent of its gross gaming revenue to the Maharlika Wealth Fund, alongside investments from government financial institutions, the central bank, and from royalties, among others.

Amid such development, Diokno argued that Pagcor should differentiate its role as it cannot be both a regulator and operator.

“We can privatize its operations so Pagcor can stick to being a regulator,” Diokno said.

The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) is already in the process of evaluating the decoupling of the functions of Pagcor.

Such a plan has long been floated but did not push through due to some “resistance”, according to the finance chief.

Former finance secretary Carlos Dominguez had eyed to privatize the gaming operations of Pagcor to help the government generate additional revenues.

However, the Duterte administration was not able to pursue such plans amid potential revenue loss after the disposal of its gaming operations.

But an earlier government estimate showed that privatizing the gaming industry could yield around P300 billion in additional income per year.

As mandated by law, Pagcor is tasked to provide portions of its earnings to the Bureau of the Treasury, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Philippine Sports Commission, and local governments hosting Pagcor casinos, among others.

Pagcor is also tapped to provide funds for the implementation of vital laws such as the Early Childhood Care and Development program, the Sports Incentives and Benefits Act, the National Cultural Heritage Act, and the Renewable Energy Act.

BENJAMIN DIOKNO

PAGCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Domestic fuel prices could see a continued downtrend following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
Business
fbtw

Least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In asking the Court of Appeals to lift the temporary restraining order that basically allowed Meralco and San Miguel Corp.-unit South Premier Power Corp to suspend their fixed-rate power supply agreement, the Energy...
Business
fbtw

Your 2023 company goals

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Most online platforms did tremendously well in the last two years and were on a winning streak. Internet companies enjoyed business success; companies producing face masks, face shields, alcohol, and plexiglass enjoyed...
Business
fbtw
BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar for consumer protection in the aftermath of the collapse of cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw

Stocks seen to remain bullish this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market is expected to remain bullish this week, analysts said.
Business
fbtw

Villar’s TV network targets full nationwide broadcast in March

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
ALLTV, the startup broadcast network of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., is targeting to go on full nationwide reach by March next year.
Business
fbtw

Pension funds

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Business
fbtw

Meralco sees 6% growth in energy sales for 2022

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. is looking to surpass its pre-pandemic energy sales this year as power demand across its franchise area continues to increase.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with