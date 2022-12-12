DTI financing arm slightly exceeds P8.1 billion lending provision for MSMEs

MANILA, Philippines — The financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has provided over P8 billion worth of loans to pandemic-affected micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), exceeding the funds allocated by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the Bayanihan 2 Act.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Small Business (SB) Corp. said it has approved P8.20 billion worth of loans to 50,003 MSMEs under the COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) Program as of this month, breaching past the P8.08 billion funds earmarked under the Bayanihan 2 Act.

While the Bayanihan 2 Act allotted P10 billion worth of capital infusion to the SB Corp. to be used as loans to assist MSMEs affected by pandemic-induced lockdowns, only P8.08 billion was released by the DBM.

Out of the funds released by the DBM, SB Corp. said P7.93 billion were loan funds, while the balance was earmarked for mobilization and operating expenses.

Of the loan funds, P4 billion was earmarked to be lent to travel and tourism enterprises, while the remaining P3.93 billion went to multi-sectoral MSMEs or businesses in the trading, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and other sectors.

For the tourism component, the SB Corp. and the Department of Tourism are implementing the loan program CARES for TRAVEL.

“Unfortunately, uptake of tourism loans was and remains sluggish,” the SB Corp. said.

It said it has only released P329 million worth of loans to 735 tourism enterprises as of Nov.30, this year.

As of this month, only the amount allotted for tourism MSMEs remains from the original DBM disbursement.

“Most established tourism related enterprises acquire loan from banks as they require bigger amounts,” the SB Corp. said.

It said it is looking forward to disbursing funds previously set aside for lending to tourism MSMEs to multi-sectoral businesses by January next year.

Tourism MSMEs and other tourism-related establishments may still avail of loans under the terms for multi-sectoral MSMEs starting next month.