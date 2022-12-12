^

Business

DTI financing arm slightly exceeds P8.1 billion lending provision for MSMEs

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has provided over P8 billion worth of loans to pandemic-affected micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), exceeding the funds allocated by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the Bayanihan 2 Act.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Small Business (SB) Corp. said it has approved P8.20 billion worth of loans to 50,003 MSMEs under the COVID-19  Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) Program as of this month, breaching past the P8.08 billion funds earmarked under the Bayanihan 2 Act.

While the Bayanihan 2 Act allotted P10 billion worth of capital infusion to the SB Corp. to be used as loans to assist MSMEs affected by pandemic-induced lockdowns, only P8.08 billion was released by the DBM.

Out of the funds released by the DBM,  SB Corp. said P7.93 billion were loan funds, while the balance was earmarked for mobilization and operating expenses.

Of the loan funds, P4 billion was earmarked to be lent to travel and tourism enterprises, while the remaining P3.93 billion went to multi-sectoral MSMEs or businesses in the trading, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and other sectors.

For the tourism component, the SB Corp. and the Department of Tourism are implementing the loan program CARES for TRAVEL.

“Unfortunately, uptake of tourism loans was and remains sluggish,” the SB Corp. said.

It said it has only released P329 million worth of loans to 735 tourism enterprises as of Nov.30, this year.

As of this month, only the amount allotted for tourism MSMEs remains from the original DBM disbursement.

“Most established tourism related enterprises acquire loan from banks as they require bigger amounts,” the SB Corp. said.

It said it is looking forward to disbursing funds previously set aside for lending to tourism MSMEs to multi-sectoral businesses by January next year.

Tourism MSMEs and other tourism-related establishments may still avail of loans under the terms for multi-sectoral MSMEs starting next month.

CARES

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Domestic fuel prices could see a continued downtrend following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
Business
fbtw

Least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In asking the Court of Appeals to lift the temporary restraining order that basically allowed Meralco and San Miguel Corp.-unit South Premier Power Corp to suspend their fixed-rate power supply agreement, the Energy...
Business
fbtw

Your 2023 company goals

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Most online platforms did tremendously well in the last two years and were on a winning streak. Internet companies enjoyed business success; companies producing face masks, face shields, alcohol, and plexiglass enjoyed...
Business
fbtw
BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar for consumer protection in the aftermath of the collapse of cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government debt payments slashed by half in October

Government debt payments slashed by half in October

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government brought down its debt payments in October amid a decline in principal amortization, with still about 30 percent...
Business
fbtw
Think tank warns of higher power rates in 2023

Think tank warns of higher power rates in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Infrastructure-oriented think tank Infrawatch PH has warned of more expensive power  rates next year as a direct consequence...
Business
fbtw
Law for carbon credit systems in Philippines pushed

Law for carbon credit systems in Philippines pushed

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is pushing for the creation of a law that will institutionalize carbon...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt swells to $108 billion in September

Foreign debt swells to $108 billion in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
 The country’s external debt continued to swell in end-September amid higher borrowings, both by the national government...
Business
fbtw
Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver another 50-basis-point interest rate hike this week to further fight inflation,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with