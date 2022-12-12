SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

The Securities and Exchange Commission honors Secretary of Finance Benjamin E. Diokno for his thrust in developing the capital markets through digitalization and good corporate governance during its 86th Anniversary and Recognition Ceremony at the new SEC Headquarters in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized individuals and organizations which have helped the Commission champion the development of the corporate sector and further deepening of the capital markets in its 86th year.

The SEC capped its 86th year with an anniversary celebration and recognition ceremony graced by Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno last November 29 at its new headquarters at 7907 Makati Avenue, Salcedo Village, Bel-Air, Makati City.

In its first face-to-face celebration since the pandemic, the SEC recognized 65 individuals and organizations, both from the public and private sectors, for their contributions in five areas, namely capital market development, sustainability and good corporate governance, investor protection, ease of doing business and organizational development.

The roster of awardees included Secretary Diokno for pushing for and supporting the development of the Philippine capital market through digitalization and strengthened corporate governance.

Other awardees from the government include the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Professional Regulation Commission, Anti-Red Tape Authority, Office of the Solicitor General, Landbank of the Philippines, Government Service Insurance System, Bureau of the Treasury, Civil Service Commission, Commission on Audit, Insurance Commission and Home Mutual Development Fund.

Further, the Commission welcomed seven new partners into the SEC Capital Markets Promotion and Awareness Inter-Agency Network (SEC CAMPAIGN Network). The SEC CAMPAIGN partners help spread the Commission’s message of investor education and financial literacy by assisting in its information and education campaigns.

The newest SEC CAMPAIGN Network partners are Alliance of Philippine Partners in Enterprise Development Inc., Microinsurance MBA Association of the Philippines Inc., CFA Society Philippines, Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine Statistics Authority and Cooperative Development Authority.

“We offer our overwhelming victory to the investing Filipinos worldwide, whom we commit to educate and protect in pursuit of the eight-point socio-economic agenda of His Excellency, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said in his opening remarks during the event.

“Through this ceremony, we share our victory with our stakeholders and partners in the Commission’s successful journey from good to great. Our journey was fueled by our shared passion to create an enabling and secure environment for investing Filipinos. We honor you as our co-champions,” he added.

In its 86th year, the SEC turned more milestones under its SuperVision 2025, a roadmap for the transformation of the Philippine capital market and the broader corporate sector into one of the best in Southeast Asia with the Commission’s driven, highly-trained, agile and customer-centric team of professionals, equipped with digital technology and adaptive registration and data management systems.

Among others, the SEC continued to advance its digital transformation to support and promote sustainability, ease of doing business, capital market development and investor protection.

The SEC has received recognition globally for its initiatives. For one, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development conferred to the Commission its second ISAR Honours for promoting sustainability reporting among Philippine corporations. International Data Corp. also named Mr. Aquino CEO of the Year in the Future of Enterprise Awards 2022 Philippines for steering the Commission toward a digital-first world.

“Over the next few years, the Marcos administration envisions a robust and resilient economy characterized by investment-led growth. To achieve this, we must enhance the local business climate, expand financial inclusion initiatives and ensure that small businesses have better access to financial services in the capital markets,” Sec. Diokno said in his keynote speech during the celebration.

“As we embark on this task, I trust that the SEC will continue to be a strict and responsible regulator and a bold enabler of enterprises. I am confident that the SEC will continue to secure the public’s trust and inspire confidence in our markets,” he concluded.

