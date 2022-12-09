^

BDO Insure offers dengue protection

The Philippine Star
December 9, 2022 | 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Insure is now offering an affordable dengue insurance plan for an individual and his or her family’s financial protection. For a premium amounting to P300 per year, Plan A provides cash assistance worth P20,000 when diagnosed with dengue. Meanwhile, Plan B provides cash assistance worth P40,000 for an annual premium of P500.

“As an insurance brokerage, we understand the medical insurance needs of our Filipino clients. Through the dengue insurance plans we offer in partnership with trustworthy insurance providers, we aim to protect our clients from potential financial losses due to dengue and be with them every step of the way, from purchasing the product to claiming its benefits,” said Ma. Theresa Tan, general manager of BDO Insure.

More Filipinos this year caught the dengue virus than the same time last year. Based on a Department of Health report, there have been 128,346 dengue cases in the Philippines from Jan. 1 to Aug. 20, 2022, 152 percent higher than the 50,982 cases recorded during the same period the previous year. More dengue fatalities were also registered this year with 422 from 179 in 2021.

Dengue insurance can easily be purchased via BDO Insure’s online channel which can be accessed using any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer: https://www.bdo.com.ph/bdoinsure/dengue

Earlier this year, BDO Insure started offering financial and emergency medical protection to travelers through its comprehensive travel insurance plans with COVID-19 coverage. The travel insurance plans include coverage for emergency medical treatment for COVID-19, travel inconveniences benefits, and access to a 24/7 emergency travel assistance hotline. Coverage varies and may be availed for domestic and international travel.

BDO Insure is a registered trademark of BDO Insurance Brokers, Inc., an insurance broker licensed and supervised by the Insurance Commission of the Philippines.

 

