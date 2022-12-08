^

Business

Stocks fall on profit taking

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2022 | 12:00am
Stocks fall on profit taking
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks declined yesterday as some investors took profits ahead of the holidays.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) shed 2.24 percent to close at 6,525.16 while the broader All-Shares index slipped to 3,425.86, down by 1.49 percent.

Four out of the six sectoral gauges slipped in the red, with only mining & oil and services ending in the green.

There is no trading today (Dec.8) in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Total value turnover reached P6 billion. Market breadth was negative, 104 to 68 while 47 issues were left unchanged.

Mikhail Plopenio, researcher at Philstocks Financials, said the local market pulled back as investors took profits after a huge climb on Tuesday.

“Negative spillovers from Wall street and neighboring markets also weighed on sentiment. Investors also digested the decline in the number of our labor force participants and employed of 1.5 percent and one percent, month-on-month respectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks extended a global sell-off yesterday while oil held losses on growing fears Federal Reserve monetary tightening would tip the US economy into recession.

The drop followed another day deep in the red for New York’s three main indexes after the heads of Wall Street’s leading banks warned of tough times ahead in 2023.

JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon tipped a “mild to hard recession” and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon said jobs and pay would be hit, while Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were also uneasy about the outlook.

The comments added to the downbeat mood that has coursed through trading floors at the start of the week, after forecast-beating reports on jobs and the giant US services sector fanned worries the Fed will have to push interest rates higher than hoped.

Markets had been rising healthily ahead of Friday’s employment figures after a weaker-than-expected inflation reading for October suggested the almost year-long tightening campaign was finally affecting prices.

PSE

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DICT eyes supplemental budget to fund Marcos' digitalization plans

DICT eyes supplemental budget to fund Marcos' digitalization plans

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is looking to ask for a supplemental funding after receiving a...
Business
fbtw

Dollar drop continues

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
Last week, the US dollar continued its historic drop from a two-decade high that was touched on Sept. 28.
Business
fbtw

The sovereign wealth fund – Concept and performance

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The hot topic of the day is the “sovereign wealth fund” (in short, SWF). House Bill 6839, filed by the Speaker of the House and joined by neophyte congressman and son of the President, seeks to create...
Business
fbtw

Our Blessed Mother

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Tomorrow, we will celebrate the Blessed Virgin Mary’s immaculate conception in the womb of her mother, St Anne. The feast means that Mary, from the moment of her conception, was free from original sin.
Business
fbtw
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?
play

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Most major vegetables grow Q3 production

Most major vegetables grow Q3 production

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The production of the country’s major vegetables and root crops – except for potato – expanded in the third...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall on profit taking

Stocks fall on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks declined yesterday as some investors took profits ahead of the holidays.
Business
fbtw

Nomura sees slower 2023 growth for Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Japan’s Nomura sees a slower 4.3 percent economic growth for the Philippines for 2023 from the projected 6.7 percent this year.
Business
fbtw

Tax reform package 4 may yield P25 billion more revenues

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The remaining tax reform package of the previous administration is expected to provide some P25 billion in additional revenues as it seeks to simplify the fiscal structure for passive income, financial services and...
Business
fbtw

AEV gets approval to issue P20 billion bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, the listed conglomerate of the Aboitiz Group, has received the approval of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. for its plan to issue P20 billion in fixed-rate retail bonds.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with