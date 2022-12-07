^

Business

ADB OKs $100 million loan for tech-voc training

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100-million loan for a project that will help upgrade the skills of Filipino workers and meet the needs of the labor market by upgrading the technical and vocational training system.

In a statement yesterday, the ADB said the loan would be used to modernize the Philippines’ technical and vocational education and training (TVET) ecosystem to make it more responsive to the labor requirements of industries by equipping Filipinos with skills needed for jobs.

Through the Supporting Innovation in the Philippine Technical and Vocational Education and Training System project, 17 technology institutions in the country would be able to improve their training facilities and equipment.

The ADB will also assist in designing new training courses, reskilling and upskilling of trainers, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the government’s Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“Industries have become increasingly globalized and are now driven by technological innovations and the rising knowledge economy amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which in turn is creating a skills mismatch in the Philippines,” ADB senior public management economist Sameer Khatiwada said.

He said the pandemic, which has accelerated automation and digitalization, has led to the demand for digital and cognitive skills in the labor market.

“TVET reform has become even more urgent to raise the skills and employability of Filipino youth and returning migrant workers so they can compete for highly skilled jobs in the post-COVID-19 economy,” he said.

He said the project would address this need.

The new project will support TESDA in establishing partnerships among the 17 selected technology institutions and industry associations, local government units, education institutions, and non-government organizations active in training and curriculum, as well as livelihood development.

Under the project, regional TVET innovation centers offering higher national certificate level courses and programs will also be set up.

These innovation centers and technology institutions will focu on the economic needs and labor demands of their respective provinces and priority sectors as listed in the National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan 2018 to 2022.

