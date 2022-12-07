Year end tax updates and compliance

MANILA, Philippines — Update yourself and your organization with the latest Supreme Court decisions, all recent BIR revenue regulations, memorandum orders, circulars and policies relevant to business owners and taxpayers covering the period from January to Nov. 30

The Center for Global Best Practices will host a special webinar entitled Year-End Tax Updates and Remedies to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, via Zoom.

Take advantage of the wealth of information in this once-a-year learning event! This program will teach you and your organization all the best practices to maximize the benefits granted by law – ensuring compliance, minimizing, and avoiding unnecessary tax exposures, assessments, and penalties from the taxing authorities. Knowledge of this will help your organization for its tax compliance and to find better ways to build your strategies on tax minimization or optimization of tax savings.

Gain valuable insights, and advice from lawyer Nicasio Cabaneiro, CPA who is an authority in the practice of taxation and commercial law with over 45 years of teaching experience and 25 years with Bank of Philippine Islands — capping his career as its vice-president and head of the legal services division. He is a sought-after lecturer and consultant of various institutions across many industries, as well as high net worth individuals to help them with their tax and other legal matters. He finished his accounting degree (Magna Cum Laude) and his law degree (Cum Laude) at the San Beda College of Law.

Whether you are expanding your business, improving your bottom line or strategizing your next move as an SME or a large corporation, you will profit from attending this program. This program is CPD-accredited. Accountants attending this training will earn points.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, entrepreneurs, lawyers and CPAs, treasurers and CFOs, tax practitioners, compliance officers, business consultants and anyone interested in this topic.

For details and other complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.