^

Business

Roadshow offers prospects in Philippines for Japanese investors

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines continues to invite more Japanese investors to expand their operations in the country as it highlighted opportunities in priority areas at a recent investment forum.

In a statement, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Osaka and the Board of Investments (BOI) recently concluded a Philippine Investment Roadshow in Osaka City last month.

According to the DTI, PTIC Osaka has identified several priority sectors and key strategies in the delivery of its trade and investment promotion mandates.

Among these strategies is the aggressive promotion of the Philippines as a preferred destination for Japanese supply chain players.

“This is particularly important as there is a pressing need to significantly improve the country’s manufacturing supply and value chain ecosystem to support the presence of major manufacturing conglomerates already operating in the country, as well as to attract the entry of new players and reduce dependence on importation in the sourcing of manufacturing imports and raw materials,” the DTI said.

Among priority sectors identified by the PTIC are the automotive industry manufacturing and electric vehicles, innovation and research and development, agriculture modernization, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and infrastructure development.

The Osaka roadshow featured meetings with PTIC Osaka’s important strategic partners such as with officials of Resona Bank and the Osaka International Business Promotion Center.

“This was followed by a high-level Philippine Investment Round Table Meeting hosted by Resona Bank at their Osaka headquarters, attended by major Kansai-based companies, many of which already have operations in the country,”it said.

During the forum, Trade undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo discussed the strategic investment opportunities in key sectors particularly for Japanese companies, government incentives, and the country’s comparative advantages.

He also shared the current economic outlook, strategic opportunities for Japanese manufacturing players, and the country’s menu of investment incentives and programs.

Moreover, the trade official cited game-changing key policy reforms offering to provide valuable investment incentives and programs to reduce cost of doing business in the Philippines.

Among these are the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, the amendments made to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act (RTLA), Foreign Investment Act (FIA), and Public Services Act (PSA) which are all envisioned to attract more Japanese participation in the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) pipeline.

PTIC Osaka also organized a series of one-on-one meetings for the BOI officials with top executives of various Kansai-based Japanese companies, which all announced their plans to expand their operations and infuse additional investments into the country.

The companies belonged to key manufacturing sectors such as precision metal parts and components, high-end garments manufacturing, precision plastics and components, and software development among others, two of which signified their intention to establish manufacturing facilities in CALABARZON, in addition to existing facilities in Cebu.

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Local shares join regional slump after Wall Street fall

Local shares join regional slump after Wall Street fall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Local shares crashed and burned on Friday, wiping out gains in the past days and tracking a regional slump that...
Business
fbtw
Philippines experienced heightened cyber threats on Black Friday &mdash; report

Philippines experienced heightened cyber threats on Black Friday — report

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
According to Surfshark, a Netherlands-based virtual private network service company, cyber threats in the country spiked by...
Business
fbtw

Catching up with school

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We had one of the world’s longest COVID lockdowns and it certainly affected the education of our young people.
Business
fbtw

MPTC offers P2 billion to finance NLEX-Skyway link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Pacific Group is willing to finance the interconnection bridge linking the North Luzon Expressway and Skyway to provide motorists with a seamless route between the north and south of Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Prime Infrastructure ventures into waste management

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon has jumpstarted his plan to enter the waste management business after a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. acquired Cebu-based ARN Central Waste Management Inc.
Business
fbtw

KonsultaMD poised as next Philippines unicorn after GCash

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. believes telemedicine app KonsultaMD has the potential to follow e-wallet giant GCash as the next unicorn of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

My daily leadership reminder list

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
When I was young, I thought I was always right and everybody else was wrong. I tend to believe that the problem was everyone else.
Business
fbtw

MB split on amount of rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The seven-member Monetary Board is split between a 25- and 50-basis-point hike for its last rate-setting meeting for the year scheduled on Dec. 15, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medal...
Business
fbtw

The President’s promise

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
In 2015, during the Asia CEO Forum, then senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. already gave the Filipino nation an idea of what his administration would be like.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with