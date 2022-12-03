^

Horizon Terraces Garden Villas completes townhouse clusters

The Philippine Star
December 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Horizon Terraces Garden Villas, a prime residential enclave in upscale Tagaytay Highlands, has completed the last of its townhouse clusters that are specifically suited for close-knit families.

Located at the highest point within Horizon Terraces, Scottsdale affords one views of stunning sceneries – from Taal Lake to Mt. Makiling - enjoyed from its balconies and terraces.

Comprised of select, well-appointed three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 140 to 172 square meters, each townhouse unit in Scottsdale comes with a ground-floor den, a multifunctional space convertible into a separate bedroom for extended family members and friends.

The second floor is a common area that serves as a convergence point for family and friends to come together and appreciate nature’s view – a unique home living feature at Scottsdale – unlike other homes where such areas are typically located at the ground floor. Upper-levels, on the other hand, are for owners to enjoy their own private space.

Perched at the heart of this enclave is the Central Garden, an expansive hectare of recreational and open garden space exclusively for residents of Horizon Terraces. They can relax or do stretches at the Garden Courtyard with Sundial, or let their children frolic and play at the Sensory Garden. At any time of the day, seniors may spend quiet moments at the Pocket Gardens, while those so inclined may take dips in the Central Garden’s resort-inspired pools.

Horizon Terraces Garden Villas is also close to the Midlands Golf Course that offers myriad challenges for resident golfers.

Allowing for a dynamic and well-rounded lifestyle, homeownership at Horizon Terraces Garden Villas also comes with membership at The Country Club, and access to top-notch sports and leisure facilities.

For the convenience of Garden Villas residents and homeowners, the surrounding locale of Tagaytay City is likewise just a quick driving distance away. Essential services and support facilities abound, such as hospitals, schools, shopping areas, industrial and technological parks, churches, banks, and gasoline stations.

Discerning families who are looking for an alternative primary home, a sanctuary they can retreat to less than two hours from the metro, will do well to check out Scottsdale, a Garden Villa of Horizon Terraces. They, along with investors who want to turn their wealth into real assets, will be happy to know that flexible payment terms are available, bringing individuals and families a step closer to an idyllic lifestyle in safer and healthier environs.

Because Tagaytay Highlands is committed to providing safe and secure facilities for all its members, residents, guests and staff, it has been awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.

Likewise, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has named Tagaytay Highlands’ developer Highlands Prime Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

