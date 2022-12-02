Lotilla sees long term benefits in low carbon future

MANILA, Philippines — Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla has appealed for understanding and cooperation as the country undergoes a transition to a low-carbon future, saying the shift will redound to the benefit of all consumers over the long term.

Lotilla said that with the global climate crisis looming large, it would require adaptation measures to enhance the resiliency of existing energy related systems against natural disasters and extreme events.

“We need all our current energy supplies, while keeping in mind the managed transition to a low carbon future, avoiding inflicting environmental damage to ourselves. That transition will affect our fellow Filipinos in various ways,” Lotilla said.

“I am mindful that throughout these changes, the most vulnerable, the Filipino people, must be protected to the fullest extent possible, especially from price volatilities and supply constraints significantly influencing how they conduct their daily lives. But the good news is that the transition over time offers opportunities for better and more affordable energy technologies,” he added.

Lotilla said decisions must be science-based in diversifying the country’s energy sources.

He said the ability to analyze data with determination to translate the analysis into sound public policies is critical.

“I appeal for everyone’s cooperation, support and understanding as the country undergoes the energy transition. The transition also offers promising opportunities for all of us, particularly the energy marginalized,” Lotilla said.

“The way out to the country’s energy predicaments is for every one of us to work together. We do not claim to have all the solutions for every challenge confronting the energy sector. But in support of the President’s mission, I will do everything to harness talent and expertise to ensure that the promise of a secure and sustainable energy future for our people is realized,” he said.

Lotilla said he is eager to work with the President and Congress to maximize the use of indigenous energy resources, which he called as “an imperative for energy security.”

He said the Philippines has tremendous potential for renewable energy, such as solar, wind and ocean resources.

However, he said there is a need to secure investments and access technologies to unleash that potential.

“Level playing field, which the President is committed, is a prerequisite for attracting investments,” Lotilla said.

“External pressures in the short term will continue to bear on our country’ situation. We know that sensible policies enforced rigorously in time will minimize if not eliminate the massive influence of these external factors on the country,” he said.

Lotilla said his performance contract with the President involves assisting towards ensuring security of energy supply, providing universal access to affordable energy, and managing the energy transition to a low carbon future.

He said these are all in line with the mandate of the Department of Energy to ensure that energy is accessible, sufficient, stable and secure, while harnessing the private sector as the engine of the country’s growth.

“No one has doubted the critical importance of energy propelling the country’s economy. Yet, not all of the elements of the venergy challenges that we face within our countries are our government’s control.”

We have seen how the war in Ukraine and

other events have held back the country’s endeavors toward achieving its energy goals,” he said.

“The DOE stewardship of the energy sector will only be meaningful based on shared principles in close cooperation with

consumers, business and all other stakeholders, and most specially the legislature,” Lotilla said.