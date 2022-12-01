^

Business

Bullish on Philippines as investment destination, foreign businesses up FDI target

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 6:15pm
Bullish on Philippines as investment destination, foreign businesses up FDI target
The JFC also reaffirmed its previous target of generating 3 million jobs between 2021-2030. Hinchliffe said that job creation will not eke out the same ratios within sectors, as some sectors made room for automation.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign businesses proved increasingly bullish on the Philippine economy’s growth trajectory, setting a larger foreign investments target over the next decade. 

In a briefing on Thursday, the Joint Foreign Chambers said it revised its 2020 target of $50 billion in foreign direct investments to $128 billion by 2030. JFC added $78 billion to account for the “current levels of competitiveness.” 

The JFC is a seven-member body composed of business chambers from trading partners such the United States and Europe. 

The Philippines attracted a net inflow of FDI of $10.52 billion in 2021, surging 54.2%. 

In 2021, the country raked in a total of P192.34 billion FDI pledges. Foreign investments suffered in 2020 as they shrank 71.26% due in part to the historic economic meltdown from the pandemic.

Ebb Hinchliffe, executive director at American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, said that this was only possible due to the legislative performance in the past year. The former Duterte administration passed legislation such as the Public Services Act, which eased foreign ownership restrictions on certain sectors.

“I spent a summer in Washington, DC for three weeks just telling people that the Philippines is open for business. Here’s why and I outlined all these bills,” he said in the briefing. 

Despite that, Hinchliffe said that $128 billion is an “under-estimate.”

The JFC also reaffirmed its previous target of generating 3 million jobs in the country between 2021 to 2030.  Hinchliffe said that job creation will not eke out the same ratios within sectors, as some sectors made room for automation.

“We saw a lot of foreign investment into the BPO industry, what we need now is investments into the manufacturing sector and some of the other sectors,” he said.

The JFC and its partner Philippine business groups are batting for 24 priority bills in the 19th Congress. Rounding out the top five in the list is the liberalization of foreign equity restrictions in the Philippine Constitution, which would boost the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination.

JFC is also advocating for lowering the cost of entry for data service providers, modernizing tax administration, boosting digital payments systems and amendments to the CREATE and PEZA Act to allow flexible work schemes.

FDI

JOINT FOREIGN CHAMBERS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fishy ban on salmon

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There is something fishy with the sudden interest of BFAR to implement a 1999 order to ban the sale of some imported fish in wet markets and supermarkets. Covered by the ban are salmon head and belly, and pompa...
Business
fbtw
Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Listed flour manufacturer Liberty Flour Mills Inc. is set to unload its real estate asset in Makati City to its property unit...
Business
fbtw

Why did the peso strengthen?

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
After hovering at the 59 level, the peso continued its strong rebound last week. The peso posted a weekly return of one percent and gained 3.3 percent in the past month.
Business
fbtw
BSP launches new digital payment facility

BSP launches new digital payment facility

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payments Management Inc. yesterday launched a new digital payment channel...
Business
fbtw
DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

By Richmond Mercurio | November 13, 2022 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy aims to address the strong clamor for offshore wind development in the country by streamlining processes...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Factory output moves up in November despite inflation woes

Factory output moves up in November despite inflation woes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Local factory output continued its ascent in November on the back of resurgent demand, but employment numbers slid down as...
Business
fbtw
Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

7 hours ago
Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted...
Business
fbtw
EU warns Musk that Twitter must obey disinfo rules

EU warns Musk that Twitter must obey disinfo rules

By Daniel Aronssohn | 8 hours ago
Europe's top official for enforcing digital regulation warned Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday that he must do...
Business
fbtw
AREIT reveals 3-year investment plan

AREIT reveals 3-year investment plan

8 hours ago
AREIT’s size is just under 700,000 sqm, so that kind of growth is quite significant.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with