^

Business

Rice stocks up 6.5% in October

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Rice stocks up 6.5% in October
Retail store attendant arrange sacks of rice at storage in Marikina city (September 21, 2022).
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s rice inventory continued to increase in October by 6.5 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its latest report, the PSA said total rice stocks inventory stood at 2.08 million metric tons (MT) as of Oct. 1, higher than the 1.95 million MT registered in the same period a year ago.

The current inventory is 43.5 percent higher than the 1.45 million MT registered the previous month.

Households accounted for the bulk of the inventory or 56.3 percent at 1.172 million MT. This was followed by commercial warehouses, with a 38.3 percent share at 798,120 MT.

Supplies from the National Food Authority (NFA) depositories cornered a 5.3 percent share at 111,040 MT.

Compared to the previous year’s level, rice stocks in households increased by 10.7 percent.

Rice stocks in commercial warehouses also went up by 9.5 percent. In contrast, stocks in NFA depositories decreased by 33.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, rice stocks in households jumped by 65.1 percent.

Stocks in NFA depositories also increased by 27.1 percent, while stocks in commercial warehouses posted a 1.2 percent month-on-month decrease.

Meanwhile, the country’s corn stocks inventory surged by 40.2 percent to 720,600 MT.

On a monthly basis, corn inventory also grew by 28.3 percent from the previous month’s 513,930 MT.

Corn stocks in commercial warehouses accounted for the bulk of the inventory or 70.9 percent at 510,570 MT.

Households accounted for 29.1 percent of the total inventory at 210,040 MT.

Compared to the previous year’s level, corn stocks in commercial warehouses increased by 69.8 percent, while stocks in households declined by 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, corn stocks in commercial warehouses went up by 9.6 percent while stocks in households increased by 119.4 percent.

PSA

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Puregold announces purchase of PSMT Philippines

Puregold announces purchase of PSMT Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Supermarket giant Puregold Price Club Inc. is eyeing the purchase of PSMT Philippines, Inc. 
Business
fbtw
S&P hikes Philippine 2022 GDP growth target to over 7%

S&P hikes Philippine 2022 GDP growth target to over 7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy may grow above seven percent this year before slowing down significantly next year amid major external...
Business
fbtw
DOE expects completion of natural gas projects by Q1

DOE expects completion of natural gas projects by Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy expects the completion of natural gas projects in Luzon by the first quarter of 2023 to help stabilize...
Business
fbtw
ERC orders 3-month suspension of FIT-All charges to help soothe inflation pain

ERC orders 3-month suspension of FIT-All charges to help soothe inflation pain

9 hours ago
The suspension of such a charge would start from December this year until February next year, the ERC said.
Business
fbtw
NEDA sees over 7% GDP growth this year

NEDA sees over 7% GDP growth this year

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The economy will likely grow by over seven percent this year, and be comparatively strong next year even as there are external...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests

1 hour ago
Global shares were mostly higher yesterday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided.
Business
fbtw
Below target economic growth for 2023 &ndash; PIDS

Below target economic growth for 2023 – PIDS

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is facing a tough 2023 amid a new set of global headwinds that could creep into the domestic front,...
Business
fbtw
IMF: Calibrate policy mix to sustain recovery

IMF: Calibrate policy mix to sustain recovery

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines needs to calibrate its policy mix to put the country’s economic recovery on a firmer footing, according...
Business
fbtw
PLDT investing in cable for Asia-North America link

PLDT investing in cable for Asia-North America link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. will invest in additional cable systems that will link Asia and North America to persuade tech giants...
Business
fbtw
Globe completes 1,064 new cell sites in 9 months

Globe completes 1,064 new cell sites in 9 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has completed more than 1,000 new cell sites in the first nine months as part of efforts to support...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with