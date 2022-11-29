ERC orders 3-month suspension of FIT-All charges to help soothe inflation pain

Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday a three-month suspension of collection of Feed-in Tariff Allowance, or FIT-All, to help minimize inflation’s impact on consumers.

The suspension of such a charge would start from December this year until February next year, the ERC said.

The FIT-All is a uniform charge imposed on all on-grid electricity consumers. It is a component of the electricity bill that ensures the development and promotion of renewable energy (RE) in the country.

Explaining its decision, the ERC said it reviewed the FIT-All fund balance and determined that its “present healthy status” would be sufficient to cover payment requirements for the next three billing months.

“The Commission is sensitive to the impact of the rising level of inflation and cost of living to millions of Filipino households,” ERC Chair Monalisa Dimalanta said in a statement.

Before the three-month suspension ends, the ERC said it will review once again the status of the FIT-All fund to determine if an extension or other reliefs would be available to consumers.

The suspension of FIT-All collection is one of the immediate interventions that the ERC discussed with power distribution companies during the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) Caravan to mitigate high electricity rates.